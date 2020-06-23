All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14026 SADDLEHILL CT

14026 Shadehill Road · No Longer Available
Location

14026 Shadehill Road, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
garage
***Available March 1, 2019*** Beautifully updated and spacious townhome for rent in the desirable, gated Flagler Station community. Highlights of this home include spacious kitchen, breakfast bar, Corian countertops, eat in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, pantry closet, washer and dryer, open floor plan, dining/family combo, wood laminate flooring, two car garage and much more. In the master you will find a garden tub, two sinks, large shower, spacious walk in closet, tray ceiling, crown molding and a serene water view. Step outside from either of the large sliding glass doors and enjoy the large screened lanai that overlooks the water. With easy access to I295, I95, Bartram Springs Elementary (with bus pickup) and many local amenities make this the perfect place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14026 SADDLEHILL CT have any available units?
14026 SADDLEHILL CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 14026 SADDLEHILL CT have?
Some of 14026 SADDLEHILL CT's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14026 SADDLEHILL CT currently offering any rent specials?
14026 SADDLEHILL CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14026 SADDLEHILL CT pet-friendly?
No, 14026 SADDLEHILL CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 14026 SADDLEHILL CT offer parking?
Yes, 14026 SADDLEHILL CT does offer parking.
Does 14026 SADDLEHILL CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14026 SADDLEHILL CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14026 SADDLEHILL CT have a pool?
Yes, 14026 SADDLEHILL CT has a pool.
Does 14026 SADDLEHILL CT have accessible units?
No, 14026 SADDLEHILL CT does not have accessible units.
Does 14026 SADDLEHILL CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14026 SADDLEHILL CT has units with dishwashers.
