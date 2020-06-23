14026 SADDLEHILL CT

Amenities

***Available March 1, 2019*** Beautifully updated and spacious townhome for rent in the desirable, gated Flagler Station community. Highlights of this home include spacious kitchen, breakfast bar, Corian countertops, eat in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, pantry closet, washer and dryer, open floor plan, dining/family combo, wood laminate flooring, two car garage and much more. In the master you will find a garden tub, two sinks, large shower, spacious walk in closet, tray ceiling, crown molding and a serene water view. Step outside from either of the large sliding glass doors and enjoy the large screened lanai that overlooks the water. With easy access to I295, I95, Bartram Springs Elementary (with bus pickup) and many local amenities make this the perfect place to call home.