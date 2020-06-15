All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated April 6 2020 at 5:56 PM

1250 W 27th St.

1250 West 27th Street · (904) 276-2555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1250 West 27th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
29th and Chase

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1250 W 27th St. · Avail. now

$650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 696 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
accessible
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
accessible
1250 W 27th St. Available 04/06/20 PRICE CUT!!! AFFORDABLE HOME FOR RENT IN JACKSONVILLE - PRICE CUT!!! AFFORDABLE HOME FOR RENT IN JACKSONVILLE
1250 W 27TH STREET
JACKSONVILLE, FL 32209
Rent: $650/month
2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom
Nice large yard with LARGE storage shed in the backyard. Newer appliances. PETS ARE WELCOME

This home is owned and managed by BMS Holdings LLC. You can complete an application and set up a viewing online at www.floridabeachcoast.com/vacancies. Section 8 is accepted. Contact us through this Web site with your telephone number and email address included in the reply. You can also call or text us at (904) 276-2555. Real estate firm Alabama LLC is leasing this home.

There is a brief application that is $68. Every person 18 and older living at the home must complete an application. Price to move-in is first month's rent, maintenance fee of $750, leasing fee of $500 and portal activation of $50. Depending on the contents of the application, we may have to collect an additional service and property tax fee $100 more than one months rent. The pet fees are $20/month per pet rent and $150 one-time per pet fee. Appliances are available for rent at $25/month per appliance.

This company is committed to supporting the guidelines of the U.S. Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968), as amended, which prohibits discrimination in the sale, rental, and financing of housing transactions because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin.

(RLNE4194789)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1250 W 27th St. have any available units?
1250 W 27th St. has a unit available for $650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1250 W 27th St. currently offering any rent specials?
1250 W 27th St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1250 W 27th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1250 W 27th St. is pet friendly.
Does 1250 W 27th St. offer parking?
No, 1250 W 27th St. does not offer parking.
Does 1250 W 27th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1250 W 27th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1250 W 27th St. have a pool?
No, 1250 W 27th St. does not have a pool.
Does 1250 W 27th St. have accessible units?
Yes, 1250 W 27th St. has accessible units.
Does 1250 W 27th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1250 W 27th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1250 W 27th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1250 W 27th St. does not have units with air conditioning.
