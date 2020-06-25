All apartments in Jacksonville
12408 CASHEROS COVE DR S
Last updated June 15 2019 at 10:21 PM

12408 CASHEROS COVE DR S

12408 Casheros Cove Drive South · No Longer Available
Location

12408 Casheros Cove Drive South, Jacksonville, FL 32225
East Arlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This updated and well-maintained 3/2 home boasts an open 1622 SF of space. Eat-in area in kitchen, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and tile and wood floors in main home. Owner's bedroom has new carpet and a generous en suite bathroom with fully tiled walk-in shower. A split bedroom plan finds two more bedrooms and an updated hall bath on the other side of the home. Formal dining room off entry and kitchen. Fireplace in family room and a screened lanai overlooks a fully fenced backyard. Home is equipped with water softener system, as well. Ready now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12408 CASHEROS COVE DR S have any available units?
12408 CASHEROS COVE DR S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12408 CASHEROS COVE DR S have?
Some of 12408 CASHEROS COVE DR S's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12408 CASHEROS COVE DR S currently offering any rent specials?
12408 CASHEROS COVE DR S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12408 CASHEROS COVE DR S pet-friendly?
No, 12408 CASHEROS COVE DR S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 12408 CASHEROS COVE DR S offer parking?
No, 12408 CASHEROS COVE DR S does not offer parking.
Does 12408 CASHEROS COVE DR S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12408 CASHEROS COVE DR S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12408 CASHEROS COVE DR S have a pool?
No, 12408 CASHEROS COVE DR S does not have a pool.
Does 12408 CASHEROS COVE DR S have accessible units?
No, 12408 CASHEROS COVE DR S does not have accessible units.
Does 12408 CASHEROS COVE DR S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12408 CASHEROS COVE DR S has units with dishwashers.
