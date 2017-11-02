All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019

1207 DENA ST

1207 Dena Street · No Longer Available
Location

1207 Dena Street, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Woodstock

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
range
refrigerator
This 4 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email leasing@jwbcompanies.com today to schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

