All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 10441 Pinehurst Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
10441 Pinehurst Dr
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

10441 Pinehurst Dr

10441 Pinehurst Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Highlands
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10441 Pinehurst Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Highlands

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This beautiful 3/1 freshly remolded home ready for move ASAP comes with ah mother in law suite in the backyard , which can be turn into work station!! For more properties like this visit GoSection8.com.

(RLNE5807395)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10441 Pinehurst Dr have any available units?
10441 Pinehurst Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 10441 Pinehurst Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10441 Pinehurst Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10441 Pinehurst Dr pet-friendly?
No, 10441 Pinehurst Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 10441 Pinehurst Dr offer parking?
No, 10441 Pinehurst Dr does not offer parking.
Does 10441 Pinehurst Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10441 Pinehurst Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10441 Pinehurst Dr have a pool?
No, 10441 Pinehurst Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10441 Pinehurst Dr have accessible units?
No, 10441 Pinehurst Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10441 Pinehurst Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10441 Pinehurst Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10441 Pinehurst Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 10441 Pinehurst Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Volaris West Kernan
12517 Beach Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Tree House Apartments
3500 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
The Canopy at Belfort Park
7750 Belfort Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Moncler Huntington
3333 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Bay Club
9009 Western Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Avenue Royale
7635 Timberlin Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Fountains at Deerwood
7816 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Strand
1401 Riverplace Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32207

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia