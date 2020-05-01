10075 Gate Parkway North Unit: 313

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Utilities included: water and garbage

Amenities: pool, hot tub, community center, gym, 24-hour security



This condo is located in the gated Mirabella Condominiums complex on Gate Parkway in Jacksonville, FL. It is conveniently located just minutes away from the Saint John’s Town Center and John Turner Butler Blvd. This 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom property offers 1209 square feet of living area; tile floors in the kitchen and bathrooms, wood floors in the living and dining areas, and carpet in the bedrooms; a 1-car garage with plenty of additional storage room; a laundry room with washer and dryer; a fully-loaded kitchen with an island, breakfast bar, large wood cabinets, plenty of counter space, a double-sided sink, white appliances (fridge, stove, dishwasher, and built-in microwave); a spacious master bedroom with its own private balcony; a dining nook attached to the kitchen; an open living room with high ceilings; and a screened-in balcony that connects the dining and living areas.



Small pets are welcome, but no aggressive breeds. The condo association allows pets, but is very strict on their noise ordinances and leash policy.



Please call us or visit our website for additional information, pictures, a video tour, or to schedule a showing with one of our agents.



Applications are on a first come, first served basis and can be found at: https://pmpapply.com/property/jacksonville. Don't delay as this one will go fast!



Jacksonville Property Management Pros

904-520-4283

http://www.JacksonvillePropertyManagementPros.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,197, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,197, Available 4/10/18

Contact us to schedule a showing.