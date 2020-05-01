All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10075 Gate Parkway North Unit: 313

10075 Gate Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

10075 Gate Parkway, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Windy Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Utilities included: water and garbage
Amenities: pool, hot tub, community center, gym, 24-hour security

This condo is located in the gated Mirabella Condominiums complex on Gate Parkway in Jacksonville, FL. It is conveniently located just minutes away from the Saint John’s Town Center and John Turner Butler Blvd. This 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom property offers 1209 square feet of living area; tile floors in the kitchen and bathrooms, wood floors in the living and dining areas, and carpet in the bedrooms; a 1-car garage with plenty of additional storage room; a laundry room with washer and dryer; a fully-loaded kitchen with an island, breakfast bar, large wood cabinets, plenty of counter space, a double-sided sink, white appliances (fridge, stove, dishwasher, and built-in microwave); a spacious master bedroom with its own private balcony; a dining nook attached to the kitchen; an open living room with high ceilings; and a screened-in balcony that connects the dining and living areas.

Small pets are welcome, but no aggressive breeds. The condo association allows pets, but is very strict on their noise ordinances and leash policy.

Please call us or visit our website for additional information, pictures, a video tour, or to schedule a showing with one of our agents.

Applications are on a first come, first served basis and can be found at: https://pmpapply.com/property/jacksonville. Don't delay as this one will go fast!

Jacksonville Property Management Pros
904-520-4283
http://www.JacksonvillePropertyManagementPros.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,197, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,197, Available 4/10/18
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10075 Gate Parkway North Unit: 313 have any available units?
10075 Gate Parkway North Unit: 313 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10075 Gate Parkway North Unit: 313 have?
Some of 10075 Gate Parkway North Unit: 313's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10075 Gate Parkway North Unit: 313 currently offering any rent specials?
10075 Gate Parkway North Unit: 313 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10075 Gate Parkway North Unit: 313 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10075 Gate Parkway North Unit: 313 is pet friendly.
Does 10075 Gate Parkway North Unit: 313 offer parking?
Yes, 10075 Gate Parkway North Unit: 313 offers parking.
Does 10075 Gate Parkway North Unit: 313 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10075 Gate Parkway North Unit: 313 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10075 Gate Parkway North Unit: 313 have a pool?
Yes, 10075 Gate Parkway North Unit: 313 has a pool.
Does 10075 Gate Parkway North Unit: 313 have accessible units?
No, 10075 Gate Parkway North Unit: 313 does not have accessible units.
Does 10075 Gate Parkway North Unit: 313 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10075 Gate Parkway North Unit: 313 has units with dishwashers.

