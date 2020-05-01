1005 Bacall Rd

Amenities

pet friendly carport recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/972f479015 ---- Super cute brick home available - this one won\'t last long so make sure to apply ASAP! Features spacious updated kitchen, fresh paint, appliances, central heating & air, car port, & MUCH more! Pet friendly with breed approval and non-refundable pet fee. Apply online today! 50% OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT IF FULL DEPOSIT RECEIVED BY 8/21!!!! *Bonus Amenity* An additional $20.00 monthly will be due to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. This Amenity is in addition to the advertised rental amount and is required. BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.