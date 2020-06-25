Rent Calculator
Home
/
Horizon West, FL
/
13715 Lensdale Ln
Last updated April 15 2020 at 9:11 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13715 Lensdale Ln
13715 Lensdale Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
13715 Lensdale Lane, Horizon West, FL 34786
Summerport Village Center
Amenities
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Upgraded Townhome in Windermere for Rent - Gorgeous 3 bed 2 bath end unit townhouse, stainless steel appliances, close to Winter Garden Village, Schools and major roads
(RLNE4804701)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13715 Lensdale Ln have any available units?
13715 Lensdale Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Horizon West, FL
.
Is 13715 Lensdale Ln currently offering any rent specials?
13715 Lensdale Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13715 Lensdale Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 13715 Lensdale Ln is pet friendly.
Does 13715 Lensdale Ln offer parking?
No, 13715 Lensdale Ln does not offer parking.
Does 13715 Lensdale Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13715 Lensdale Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13715 Lensdale Ln have a pool?
No, 13715 Lensdale Ln does not have a pool.
Does 13715 Lensdale Ln have accessible units?
No, 13715 Lensdale Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 13715 Lensdale Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 13715 Lensdale Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13715 Lensdale Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 13715 Lensdale Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
