950 Hillcrest Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible elevator gym pool bbq/grill

Awesome 1/1.5 remodeled condo. Updated kitchen & baths. Beautiful ceramic tile throughout. Plenty of closet space. A/C unit about 3 years. Screened in huge balcony with accordion shutters. Centrally located near supermarkets, banks, schools, just 2 blocks away from I-95. Condo is located in between expressway I-95 and US 441. Very safe area. Plenty of amenities, including pools, gym, barbecue and social areas. Maintenance pays for water and basic cable. Ready to be occupied.This is truly a gorgeous unit!! A MUST SEE!!