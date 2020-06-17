All apartments in Hollywood
950 Hillcrest Dr
Last updated May 1 2020 at 5:26 AM

950 Hillcrest Dr

950 Hillcrest Drive · (305) 405-0615
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

950 Hillcrest Drive, Hollywood, FL 33021
Hillcrest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 503 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
gym
pool
bbq/grill
Awesome 1/1.5 remodeled condo. Updated kitchen & baths. Beautiful ceramic tile throughout. Plenty of closet space. A/C unit about 3 years. Screened in huge balcony with accordion shutters. Centrally located near supermarkets, banks, schools, just 2 blocks away from I-95. Condo is located in between expressway I-95 and US 441. Very safe area. Plenty of amenities, including pools, gym, barbecue and social areas. Maintenance pays for water and basic cable. Ready to be occupied.This is truly a gorgeous unit!! A MUST SEE!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 950 Hillcrest Dr have any available units?
950 Hillcrest Dr has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hollywood, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hollywood Rent Report.
What amenities does 950 Hillcrest Dr have?
Some of 950 Hillcrest Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 950 Hillcrest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
950 Hillcrest Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 950 Hillcrest Dr pet-friendly?
No, 950 Hillcrest Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hollywood.
Does 950 Hillcrest Dr offer parking?
No, 950 Hillcrest Dr does not offer parking.
Does 950 Hillcrest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 950 Hillcrest Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 950 Hillcrest Dr have a pool?
Yes, 950 Hillcrest Dr has a pool.
Does 950 Hillcrest Dr have accessible units?
Yes, 950 Hillcrest Dr has accessible units.
Does 950 Hillcrest Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 950 Hillcrest Dr has units with dishwashers.
