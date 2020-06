Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters parking recently renovated microwave range

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautiful apartment located in Hollywood. This lovely apartment has 1 bedroom and 1 bath and features beautiful ceramic tiles throughout, granite top kitchen with new appliances, a driveway with parking for 2 cars and a private backyard. Utility room located in the rear of the building with access to a washer and dryer. Conveniently located close to public transportation and walking distance to Downtown Hollywood's great shopping and dining. 2 miles from Hollywood beach!