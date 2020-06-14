All apartments in Hollywood
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:20 PM

4700 Washington St

4700 Washington Street · (954) 232-5913
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4700 Washington Street, Hollywood, FL 33021
Hillcrest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 308 · Avail. now

$1,345

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 770 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
BEAUTIFUL RENOVATED. Granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Very spacious bright and full of light. Walk in Closet. HUGE Screened balcony overlooking pool and garden. Heated pool, BBQ area, Tennis Courts, Bike/walk paths in a private 70 acre park. Security cameras. very well maintained building. 5 minutes from all shopping centers, I95, TPK, 10 min to downtown Hollywood and Hollywood Beaches. Has Hurricane Shutters. One parking!
Rent includes Basic Cable, Water/trash/sewer
Requires 650+ credit, background check and proof of income.
No Pets!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4700 Washington St have any available units?
4700 Washington St has a unit available for $1,345 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hollywood, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hollywood Rent Report.
What amenities does 4700 Washington St have?
Some of 4700 Washington St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4700 Washington St currently offering any rent specials?
4700 Washington St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4700 Washington St pet-friendly?
No, 4700 Washington St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hollywood.
Does 4700 Washington St offer parking?
Yes, 4700 Washington St does offer parking.
Does 4700 Washington St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4700 Washington St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4700 Washington St have a pool?
Yes, 4700 Washington St has a pool.
Does 4700 Washington St have accessible units?
No, 4700 Washington St does not have accessible units.
Does 4700 Washington St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4700 Washington St has units with dishwashers.
