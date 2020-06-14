4700 Washington St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill tennis court

BEAUTIFUL RENOVATED. Granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Very spacious bright and full of light. Walk in Closet. HUGE Screened balcony overlooking pool and garden. Heated pool, BBQ area, Tennis Courts, Bike/walk paths in a private 70 acre park. Security cameras. very well maintained building. 5 minutes from all shopping centers, I95, TPK, 10 min to downtown Hollywood and Hollywood Beaches. Has Hurricane Shutters. One parking!

Rent includes Basic Cable, Water/trash/sewer

Requires 650+ credit, background check and proof of income.

No Pets!