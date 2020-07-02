416 N Rainbow Dr

Amenities

Hollywood Hills! 4 Bedroom+Den and 3 Bath. Private Pool. Epoxy Floors. Remodeled Island Kitchen w Granite Counters. Master Bath upgraded. French Doors. 2 Ac units. Separate one for the master. Pretty Street in quiet hollywood hills. Giant Pool Patio & Gazebo. Big circular Driveway, pretty street. huge Yard with privacy wood fence. Room for Boat or RV ROOF was done in 2017, Impact Windows, Outside storage unit. Great home for enjoying sunsets and entertaining. Rental Price includes Pool Service, Landscaping, and Pest Control. 6 mo - 12 month lease considerations. Fast Approval No HOA. Owner will pay for Pool Fence if desired. Available 7/1/2020