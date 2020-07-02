All apartments in Hollywood
Find more places like 416 N Rainbow Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hollywood, FL
/
416 N Rainbow Dr
Last updated July 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

416 N Rainbow Dr

416 North Rainbow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hollywood
See all
Hollywood Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

416 North Rainbow Drive, Hollywood, FL 33021
Hollywood Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
new construction
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
new construction
Hollywood Hills! 4 Bedroom+Den and 3 Bath. Private Pool. Epoxy Floors. Remodeled Island Kitchen w Granite Counters. Master Bath upgraded. French Doors. 2 Ac units. Separate one for the master. Pretty Street in quiet hollywood hills. Giant Pool Patio & Gazebo. Big circular Driveway, pretty street. huge Yard with privacy wood fence. Room for Boat or RV ROOF was done in 2017, Impact Windows, Outside storage unit. Great home for enjoying sunsets and entertaining. Rental Price includes Pool Service, Landscaping, and Pest Control. 6 mo - 12 month lease considerations. Fast Approval No HOA. Owner will pay for Pool Fence if desired. Available 7/1/2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 416 N Rainbow Dr have any available units?
416 N Rainbow Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hollywood, FL.
How much is rent in Hollywood, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hollywood Rent Report.
What amenities does 416 N Rainbow Dr have?
Some of 416 N Rainbow Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 416 N Rainbow Dr currently offering any rent specials?
416 N Rainbow Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 416 N Rainbow Dr pet-friendly?
No, 416 N Rainbow Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hollywood.
Does 416 N Rainbow Dr offer parking?
No, 416 N Rainbow Dr does not offer parking.
Does 416 N Rainbow Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 416 N Rainbow Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 416 N Rainbow Dr have a pool?
Yes, 416 N Rainbow Dr has a pool.
Does 416 N Rainbow Dr have accessible units?
No, 416 N Rainbow Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 416 N Rainbow Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 416 N Rainbow Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The EnV
812 S Park Rd
Hollywood, FL 33312
Sunset Palms
7400 Stirling Rd
Hollywood, FL 33024
The Club at Emerald Waters
4000 N 56th Ave
Hollywood, FL 33021
The Upton Apartment Homes (Formerly Known as Windsor Apartment Homes)
911 S Park Rd
Hollywood, FL 33021
Parc Station
2300 N 29th Ave
Hollywood, FL 33020
Circ Residences
1848 Polk St
Hollywood, FL 33022
Halcyon
6741 Johnson St
Hollywood, FL 33024

Similar Pages

Hollywood 1 BedroomsHollywood 2 BedroomsHollywood Apartments with Parking
Hollywood Dog Friendly ApartmentsHollywood Studio Apartments
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FL
Boynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FL
Coral Gables, FLWellington, FLTamarac, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLNorth Miami, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dania BeachHollywood HillsBoulevard Heights
Hollywood Lakes441 Corridor
Royal PoincianaHillcrest

Apartments Near Colleges

Sheridan Technical CollegeAtlantic Technical College
Broward CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale