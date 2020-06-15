All apartments in Hollywood
Find more places like 340 Elm St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hollywood, FL
/
340 Elm St
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:02 AM

340 Elm St

340 Elm Street · (786) 443-7203
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hollywood
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

340 Elm Street, Hollywood, FL 33019
North Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit B-8 · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3228 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Fantastic ocean and intracoastal roof deck views! 340 Elm features an elevator, sprawling kitchen, full sized garage,
roof deck, and tasteful upgrades. Laundry room and guest bed on the first floor give way to second floor with wide
open spaces. Master bedroom with plentiful closet spacing occupies the third floor along with remaining bedrooms.
The fourth floor is an over sized roof deck. Furniture can be negotiated into the lease for an additional fee.
Minimum lease length is 90 days, price on short term lease to be negotiated.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 340 Elm St have any available units?
340 Elm St has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hollywood, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hollywood Rent Report.
What amenities does 340 Elm St have?
Some of 340 Elm St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 340 Elm St currently offering any rent specials?
340 Elm St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 340 Elm St pet-friendly?
No, 340 Elm St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hollywood.
Does 340 Elm St offer parking?
Yes, 340 Elm St does offer parking.
Does 340 Elm St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 340 Elm St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 340 Elm St have a pool?
No, 340 Elm St does not have a pool.
Does 340 Elm St have accessible units?
No, 340 Elm St does not have accessible units.
Does 340 Elm St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 340 Elm St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 340 Elm St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Club at Emerald Waters
4000 N 56th Ave
Hollywood, FL 33021
Circ Residences
1848 Polk St
Hollywood, FL 33022
The EnV
812 S Park Rd
Hollywood, FL 33312
Halcyon
6741 Johnson St
Hollywood, FL 33024
Parc Station
2300 N 29th Ave
Hollywood, FL 33020
The Upton Apartment Homes (Formerly Known as Windsor Apartment Homes)
911 S Park Rd
Hollywood, FL 33021

Similar Pages

Hollywood 1 BedroomsHollywood 2 Bedrooms
Hollywood Apartments with ParkingHollywood Dog Friendly Apartments
Hollywood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FL
Deerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dania BeachHollywood HillsBoulevard Heights
Hollywood Lakes441 CorridorPark East
Royal PoincianaHillcrest

Apartments Near Colleges

Sheridan Technical CollegeAtlantic Technical College
Broward CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity