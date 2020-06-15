340 Elm St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Fantastic ocean and intracoastal roof deck views! 340 Elm features an elevator, sprawling kitchen, full sized garage,

roof deck, and tasteful upgrades. Laundry room and guest bed on the first floor give way to second floor with wide

open spaces. Master bedroom with plentiful closet spacing occupies the third floor along with remaining bedrooms.

The fourth floor is an over sized roof deck. Furniture can be negotiated into the lease for an additional fee.

Minimum lease length is 90 days, price on short term lease to be negotiated.