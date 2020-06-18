All apartments in Hollywood
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:16 PM

326 Harrison St

326 Harrison Street · (954) 880-2550
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

326 Harrison Street, Hollywood, FL 33019
South Central Beach

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 204A · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
BEAUTIFULL APARTMENT very near to the beach only 3 minutes walking, nice building , nice are, restaurant, fully furnished apartment, fully equipped, quiet building, only two apartments per floor, balcony, second floor, pool, barbecue area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 326 Harrison St have any available units?
326 Harrison St has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hollywood, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hollywood Rent Report.
What amenities does 326 Harrison St have?
Some of 326 Harrison St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 326 Harrison St currently offering any rent specials?
326 Harrison St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 326 Harrison St pet-friendly?
No, 326 Harrison St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hollywood.
Does 326 Harrison St offer parking?
Yes, 326 Harrison St does offer parking.
Does 326 Harrison St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 326 Harrison St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 326 Harrison St have a pool?
Yes, 326 Harrison St has a pool.
Does 326 Harrison St have accessible units?
No, 326 Harrison St does not have accessible units.
Does 326 Harrison St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 326 Harrison St has units with dishwashers.
