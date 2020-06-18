326 Harrison St

BEAUTIFULL APARTMENT very near to the beach only 3 minutes walking, nice building , nice are, restaurant, fully furnished apartment, fully equipped, quiet building, only two apartments per floor, balcony, second floor, pool, barbecue area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.