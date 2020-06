Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully updated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Rental in the heart of Hollywood. huge fenced yard with a big Mango tree & storage. This home is freshly painted in and out, newly updated bathrooms completely tiled. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops newer cabinets. Minutes to major roadways, Hollywood Casino, Beaches, shopping, schools & much more. Pet friendly, Stable landlord & maintenance team. Will go FAST.