All apartments in Hollywood
Find more places like 2101 S Surf Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hollywood, FL
/
2101 S Surf Rd
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:15 PM

2101 S Surf Rd

2101 South Surf Road · (305) 405-0615
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hollywood
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2101 South Surf Road, Hollywood, FL 33019
South Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4E · Avail. now

$4,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
SAGE BEACH is a LUXURY OCEANFRONT BOUTIQUE BUILDING IN HOLLYWOOD. Excellent Location, Magnificent Ocean Views from the Unit. Private Elevator. 2 Bedroom + 2.5 Bathrooms + Den . Wood Floors, State of the Art Kitchen with Subzero Refrigerator and Wine Cellar, Wolf Gas Cooktop and hood, Excellent Closets in both Rooms, Amazing Balconies With Direct Ocean Views!!!! TWO PARKING spaces and much more. The Building is conveniently located from DownTown Hollywood, Fort Lauderdale Airport, Aventura Mall and Bal Harbour. 300 LINEAR FT. OF OCEANFRONT with BEACHFRONT VANISHING-EDGE POOL. DO NOT MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE IN THE BEST BOUTIQUE BUILDING AT HOLLYWOOD BEACH.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2101 S Surf Rd have any available units?
2101 S Surf Rd has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hollywood, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hollywood Rent Report.
What amenities does 2101 S Surf Rd have?
Some of 2101 S Surf Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2101 S Surf Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2101 S Surf Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2101 S Surf Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2101 S Surf Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hollywood.
Does 2101 S Surf Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2101 S Surf Rd does offer parking.
Does 2101 S Surf Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2101 S Surf Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2101 S Surf Rd have a pool?
Yes, 2101 S Surf Rd has a pool.
Does 2101 S Surf Rd have accessible units?
No, 2101 S Surf Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2101 S Surf Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2101 S Surf Rd has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2101 S Surf Rd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Club at Emerald Waters
4000 N 56th Ave
Hollywood, FL 33021
The EnV
812 S Park Rd
Hollywood, FL 33312
Halcyon
6741 Johnson St
Hollywood, FL 33024
The Upton Apartment Homes (Formerly Known as Windsor Apartment Homes)
911 S Park Rd
Hollywood, FL 33021
Parc Station
2300 N 29th Ave
Hollywood, FL 33020
Circ Residences
1848 Polk St
Hollywood, FL 33022

Similar Pages

Hollywood 1 BedroomsHollywood 2 Bedrooms
Hollywood Apartments with ParkingHollywood Dog Friendly Apartments
Hollywood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FL
Deerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dania BeachHollywood HillsBoulevard Heights
Hollywood Lakes441 CorridorPark East
Royal PoincianaHillcrest

Apartments Near Colleges

Sheridan Technical CollegeAtlantic Technical College
Broward CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity