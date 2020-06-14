2101 S Surf Rd

Amenities

SAGE BEACH is a LUXURY OCEANFRONT BOUTIQUE BUILDING IN HOLLYWOOD. Excellent Location, Magnificent Ocean Views from the Unit. Private Elevator. 2 Bedroom + 2.5 Bathrooms + Den . Wood Floors, State of the Art Kitchen with Subzero Refrigerator and Wine Cellar, Wolf Gas Cooktop and hood, Excellent Closets in both Rooms, Amazing Balconies With Direct Ocean Views!!!! TWO PARKING spaces and much more. The Building is conveniently located from DownTown Hollywood, Fort Lauderdale Airport, Aventura Mall and Bal Harbour. 300 LINEAR FT. OF OCEANFRONT with BEACHFRONT VANISHING-EDGE POOL. DO NOT MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE IN THE BEST BOUTIQUE BUILDING AT HOLLYWOOD BEACH.