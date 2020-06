Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Adorable and cozy 1 bedroom/1 bathroom fully furnished casita (single family house). Available annually or short term for $1450. Walk to Young Circle/downtown Hollywood and just a few miles from famous Hollywood Beach! Parking for 2 cars, fenced outdoor patio, completely turn key, just bring your toothbrush. Maximum 2 people, sorry no pets, but no association either. Local responsive landlord. HURRY WON'T LAST!!! BEHIND MAIN HOUSE IN ALLEY.