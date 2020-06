Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

ALL NEW, Built from Scratch, EXTRA LARGE 2 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM (2 MASTERS ROOM) SINGLE UNIT, ON (East of I 95) IN THE HEART OF DOWNTOWN HOLLYWOOD. WALK TO RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING, SCHOOLS, LIBRARY, GOLF COURSES, NIGHTLIFE, ART, CULTURE AND ENTERTAINMENT.. don't miss this one! New Bathrooms, New Mini-split AC'S, New Kitchen with Stainless Steel APPLIANCES, Large living area and more!