1820 E Taft St

Amenities

granite counters ceiling fan range oven

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters oven range Property Amenities

**NO SECURITY DEPOSIT! FAST APPROVAL!*** Beautiful new 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom in central Hollywood! The unit comes with a spacious living room and windows that allow for plenty of natural light! The kitchen comes with a granite countertop, a stove, and an oven! The bathroom comes with a gorgeous. The living room comes with a ceiling fan and both rooms have bright ceiling lights. The closet is extremely sizeable.



NO SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION: This option requires a non-refundable $399 credit-risk and administrative service charge payable at move-in, as well as a low monthly security deposit insurance charge.