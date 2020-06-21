All apartments in Hollywood
1820 E Taft St
Last updated June 16 2020 at 2:39 AM

1820 E Taft St

1820 Taft St · (954) 260-2923
Location

1820 Taft St, Hollywood, FL 33020
Royal Poinciana

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 11 · Avail. now

$1,149

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
ceiling fan
range
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
oven
range
Property Amenities
**NO SECURITY DEPOSIT! FAST APPROVAL!*** Beautiful new 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom in central Hollywood! The unit comes with a spacious living room and windows that allow for plenty of natural light! The kitchen comes with a granite countertop, a stove, and an oven! The bathroom comes with a gorgeous. The living room comes with a ceiling fan and both rooms have bright ceiling lights. The closet is extremely sizeable.

NO SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION: This option requires a non-refundable $399 credit-risk and administrative service charge payable at move-in, as well as a low monthly security deposit insurance charge.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1820 E Taft St have any available units?
1820 E Taft St has a unit available for $1,149 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hollywood, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hollywood Rent Report.
What amenities does 1820 E Taft St have?
Some of 1820 E Taft St's amenities include granite counters, ceiling fan, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1820 E Taft St currently offering any rent specials?
1820 E Taft St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1820 E Taft St pet-friendly?
No, 1820 E Taft St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hollywood.
Does 1820 E Taft St offer parking?
No, 1820 E Taft St does not offer parking.
Does 1820 E Taft St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1820 E Taft St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1820 E Taft St have a pool?
No, 1820 E Taft St does not have a pool.
Does 1820 E Taft St have accessible units?
No, 1820 E Taft St does not have accessible units.
Does 1820 E Taft St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1820 E Taft St does not have units with dishwashers.
