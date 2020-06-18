All apartments in Hollywood
Find more places like 1658 North 14th Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hollywood, FL
/
1658 North 14th Terrace
Last updated June 18 2020 at 4:48 AM

1658 North 14th Terrace

1658 North 14th Terrace · (754) 201-0001
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hollywood
See all
Hollywood Lakes
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1658 North 14th Terrace, Hollywood, FL 33020
Hollywood Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1343 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
green community
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
green community
on-site laundry
1658 North 14th Terrace, Hollywood, FL 33020 - 2 BR 2 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Cheryl Miller, Asseff Realty LLC, (754) 201-0001. Available from: 05/23/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed. Great location!! East of US1.! 5 min. away from the ocean! Cross the street from golf course! 15 min, from FT.Lauderdale airport and Port of Everglades!! Rarely for rent or sale at this quiet green community. 2/2 loft style townhouse.Big master bedroom with a balcony and big bathroom upstairs. Walk in closet!! Second bedroom and a bathroom downstairs. High ceilings!!! Open kitchen. Separate laundry room with pretty new washer/dryer and another storage room under the stairs. Newer A/C. Tenant pays for water and electric. Two story Townhome. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3560706 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1658 North 14th Terrace have any available units?
1658 North 14th Terrace has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hollywood, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hollywood Rent Report.
What amenities does 1658 North 14th Terrace have?
Some of 1658 North 14th Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1658 North 14th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1658 North 14th Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1658 North 14th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 1658 North 14th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 1658 North 14th Terrace offer parking?
No, 1658 North 14th Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 1658 North 14th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1658 North 14th Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1658 North 14th Terrace have a pool?
No, 1658 North 14th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 1658 North 14th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1658 North 14th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1658 North 14th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 1658 North 14th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1658 North 14th Terrace?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Upton Apartment Homes (Formerly Known as Windsor Apartment Homes)
911 S Park Rd
Hollywood, FL 33021
The Club at Emerald Waters
4000 N 56th Ave
Hollywood, FL 33021
Circ Residences
1848 Polk St
Hollywood, FL 33022
Parc Station
2300 N 29th Ave
Hollywood, FL 33020
Halcyon
6741 Johnson St
Hollywood, FL 33024
The EnV
812 S Park Rd
Hollywood, FL 33312

Similar Pages

Hollywood 1 BedroomsHollywood 2 Bedrooms
Hollywood Apartments with ParkingHollywood Dog Friendly Apartments
Hollywood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FL
Deerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dania BeachHollywood HillsBoulevard Heights
Hollywood Lakes441 CorridorPark East
Royal PoincianaHillcrest

Apartments Near Colleges

Sheridan Technical CollegeAtlantic Technical College
Broward CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity