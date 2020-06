1530 Seagrape Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

DRASTICALLY REDUCED!

TWO STORY, CORNER, POOL HOME ON THE LAKE HAS 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH HOME INCLUDES AN OFFICE/LOFT, WOOD AND TILE FLOORING THROUGHOUT AND A LARGE MASTER SUITE GROUND LEVEL.

FABULOUS OPEN, AIRY, AND BRIGHT LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM OVERLOOKING AT THE POOL AND LAKE MELISSA.

ISLAND KITCHEN WITH PANTRY, STACK ABLE WASHER & DRYER. TWO CAR GARAGE. SECURITY 24/7 PATROL.

SPECTACULAR CLUB HOUSE THAT INCLUDES AN OLYMPIC SIZE HEATED POOL, HOT TUB, FULL SERVICE GYM, TENNIS COURTS, BASKET BALL, SOCIAL ROOM AND A PLAYGROUND. RIDE YOUR BIKE TO THE BEACH AND DRIVE JUST MINUTES TO RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING, AND MAJOR HIGHWAYS.