Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking garage new construction tennis court

WATERFRONT NEW CONSTRUCTION HOME FOR RENT ! THIS MODERN 4 BED+ DEN/OFFICE AND 2.5 BATHS HOME OFFERS BREATHTAKING VIEWS, FEATURING STATE OF THE ART KITCHEN, TILE AND WOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT, CUSTOM BUILT CLOSETS, HURRICANE IMPACT WINDOWS, COVERED LANAI AND MUCH MORE. PARKVIEW AT HILLCREST IS A BRAND NEW GATED COMMUNITY OFFERING AMAZING RESORT-STYLE AMENITIES INCLUDING A CLUBHOUSE, FITNESS CENTER, AND TENNIS COURTS. LOCATED MINUTES FROM HOLLYWOOD BEACH, JOE DIMAGGIO HOSPITAL, AND I95.