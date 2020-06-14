All apartments in Hollywood
1407 North 57th Avenue
1407 North 57th Avenue

1407 North 57th Avenue · (754) 210-2667
Location

1407 North 57th Avenue, Hollywood, FL 33021
441 Corridor

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,645

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 673 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1407 North 57th Avenue have any available units?
1407 North 57th Avenue has a unit available for $1,645 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hollywood, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hollywood Rent Report.
Is 1407 North 57th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1407 North 57th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1407 North 57th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1407 North 57th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1407 North 57th Avenue offer parking?
No, 1407 North 57th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1407 North 57th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1407 North 57th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1407 North 57th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1407 North 57th Avenue has a pool.
Does 1407 North 57th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1407 North 57th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1407 North 57th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1407 North 57th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1407 North 57th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1407 North 57th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
