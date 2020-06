Amenities

pool furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities pool

Stylish Luxury Living in the gated community! Priced to Rent Fast! This beautiful house with 3 Bedrooms and 2 and a half bathrooms is nicely furnished and ready to move in. In the backyard you will find a swimming pool with the beautiful sitting area. Feel free to call listing agent with any questions and i will be happy to meet you and your clients to show the house.