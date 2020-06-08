1351 SW 32nd St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Remarkable 3/2, split floor plan modern ranch-style house on large private lot. Polished terrazzo floors, impact windows, and new kitchen. Large patio overlooking oversized backyard with various types of citrus trees. The neutral interior color scheme goes with any style of decor. Comfortable master bedroom with en-suite bath on the opposite side of the house from 2 secondary bedrooms. Extremely convenient location; minutes to downtown, Ft. Lauderdale International Airport, and the beach. Easy access to I-95, 595 and the Turnpike. New Refrigerator and dishwasher, A/C less than 1-year-old.