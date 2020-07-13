Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel bathtub ice maker microwave oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center clubhouse courtyard elevator gym green community parking bbq/grill bike storage garage hot tub package receiving pool coffee bar online portal

The Exchange Lofts is located at 115 NE 3rd Ave Fort Lauderdale, FL and is managed by Weller Management, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. The Exchange Lofts offers 1 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 783 to 1909 sq.ft. This rental community is pet friendly, welcoming both cats and dogs. Property is located in the 33301 ZIP code. For more details, contact our office at (954) 761-9993 or use the online contact form and we will get back to you as soon as possible.