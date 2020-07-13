Exchange Lofts.

Lease Length: 7, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: $350
Additional: Renter's insurance required, cable/internet: $62/month, package: $5/month, Pest control: $2/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $450
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: 100 lbs (combined), Aggressive breed
Parking Details: Garage, 1 spot included, addition spot: $80/month. Covered lot. Surface lot. Garage lot.
Storage Details: $10/month