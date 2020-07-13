All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:59 AM

Exchange Lofts

115 NE 3rd Ave · (954) 289-9211
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Rent starting as low as $1,864 with 6 weeks free if move-in by June 15th!
Location

115 NE 3rd Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Flagler Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 33 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$1,935

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 768 sqft

Unit 209 · Avail. now

$1,945

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 764 sqft

Unit 206 · Avail. now

$2,415

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1109 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Exchange Lofts.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
bathtub
ice maker
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
green community
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
hot tub
package receiving
pool
coffee bar
online portal
The Exchange Lofts is located at 115 NE 3rd Ave Fort Lauderdale, FL and is managed by Weller Management, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. The Exchange Lofts offers 1 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 783 to 1909 sq.ft. This rental community is pet friendly, welcoming both cats and dogs. Property is located in the 33301 ZIP code. For more details, contact our office at (954) 761-9993 or use the online contact form and we will get back to you as soon as possible.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: $350
Additional: Renter's insurance required, cable/internet: $62/month, package: $5/month, Pest control: $2/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $450
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: 100 lbs (combined), Aggressive breed
Parking Details: Garage, 1 spot included, addition spot: $80/month. Covered lot. Surface lot. Garage lot.
Storage Details: $10/month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Exchange Lofts have any available units?
Exchange Lofts has 4 units available starting at $1,935 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does Exchange Lofts have?
Some of Exchange Lofts's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Exchange Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
Exchange Lofts is offering the following rent specials: Rent starting as low as $1,864 with 6 weeks free if move-in by June 15th!
Is Exchange Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, Exchange Lofts is pet friendly.
Does Exchange Lofts offer parking?
Yes, Exchange Lofts offers parking.
Does Exchange Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Exchange Lofts offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Exchange Lofts have a pool?
Yes, Exchange Lofts has a pool.
Does Exchange Lofts have accessible units?
Yes, Exchange Lofts has accessible units.
Does Exchange Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Exchange Lofts has units with dishwashers.

