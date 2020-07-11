71 Apartments for rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL with move-in specials
Fort Lauderdale has seven miles of pristine Atlantic beach at your disposal. Suffice it to say that among the dozens of neighborhoods, there is an abode for everyone here in this perennially sunny beachside city. Now, in which of these shall you set your sights on a new apartment?
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Fort Lauderdale apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Fort Lauderdale apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.