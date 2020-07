The Manor at Flagler Village

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill yoga cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage pet friendly courtyard hot tub online portal pool table

Come experience downtown luxury on your doorstep! The Manor at Flagler Luxury Apartments occupies the premier location in downtown Fort Lauderdale, FL. Offering studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes planned with your lifestyle in mind. Our spacious apartment homes feature 10’ ceilings, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, chef islands, full-size washer & dryer, and striated tile flooring. There is no lack of space or amenities for our residents to enjoy.