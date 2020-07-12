/
/
/
poinsettia heights
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:54 PM
152 Apartments for rent in Poinsettia Heights, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
$
37 Units Available
Eon Flagler Village
421 NE 6th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,533
457 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,919
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,552
1107 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Right Outside Your Door, Opportunities for anything await.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2016 NE 17th Ct
2016 Northeast 17th Court, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
700 sqft
Light and bright updated end unit Ideally located just west of US-1 between Oakland Park Blvd and Sunrise Blvd. Tile floor throughout, lots of storage including a walk in closet. New bathroom. Laundry on site.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1524 NE 18th Ave
1524 Northeast 18th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2804 sqft
Beautiful home on the only fresh water lake in East Fort Lauderdale where you can paddle board, kayak, and swim! Can be delivered fully furnished and equipped, or empty to design your own way. There are 2 stories including 4 bedrooms and 3.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1517 NE 17th Ter
1517 Northeast 17th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2766 sqft
Short Term Rental listed on Airbnb... Casa Del Mar- Spacious / totally updated / furnished 3 Bedroom with bonus room / 3 Bathroom single family home available with price ranges from $2995 - $4500 per week.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1508 NE 15th Ave
1508 Northeast 15th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Fully renovated half duplex with large private fenced in yard. Tile flooring in main living area and brand new wood flooring in bedrooms. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
Results within 1 mile of Poinsettia Heights
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
23 Units Available
Satori
1020 NE 12th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,609
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,921
1352 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,532
1448 sqft
This luxury community features an urban Zen garden, spa treatment rooms and an on-site sports bar. Units have spacious balconies and huge pantries. Located right across from Holiday Park and near Sunrise Boulevard's shopping.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
19 Units Available
Gables Wilton Park
513 NE 21st Ct, Wilton Manors, FL
Studio
$1,595
810 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,760
981 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1440 sqft
Gourmet kitchens feature granite counters and stainless-steel appliances. Amenities include a pool, a gym, garages, in-unit laundry and pet-friendly units. In a walkable area of Wilton Manors west of Federal Highway.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
24 Units Available
Solmar on Sixth
408 NE 6th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,823
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,088
1393 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,546
1476 sqft
This community features a game room, gym, clubhouse and concierge. Apartments have in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Just a short drive from Holiday Park.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
43 Units Available
Ora Flagler Village
673 NE 3rd Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,535
621 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,665
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1152 sqft
Large kitchens, luxury flooring and spacious floor plans. Community amenities include heated pool with cabanas, fitness center and bicycle repair shop. Easy access to State Route 1.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
11 Units Available
Wilton Tower
520 NE 20th St, Wilton Manors, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,557
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A beautiful community offering updated townhomes and apartments. Interiors feature granite countertops, new appliances and new carpeting. Stunning, resort-style layout with a pool and lots of green space.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
37 Units Available
Elan 16 Forty
1640 E Sunrise Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,660
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,184
1316 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,210
1576 sqft
Located along Sunrise Blvd and close to Holiday Park. Contemporary apartments feature granite counters, a balcony/patio, private laundry facilities and garbage disposal. Community offers a pool, a clubhouse and guest parking.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
28 Units Available
Metropolitan
1220 NE 24th St, Wilton Manors, FL
Studio
$1,600
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,699
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1149 sqft
Brand new, smoke-free community, just a short walk away from shopping and dining on Wilton Drive. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units, all with granite counters, extra storage, and patio/balconies. Lots of amenities.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
42 Units Available
Sunrise Harbor
1030 Seminole Dr, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,922
987 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,564
1458 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,109
1908 sqft
Modern apartment homes with designer kitchen appliances, walk-in closets, granite counters, and in-unit laundry. This stylish community features a tennis court, pool, wine room, courtyard, and hot tub. Near Hugh Taylor Birch State Park.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
611 NE 29th Dr
611 Northeast 29th Drive, Wilton Manors, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1127 sqft
Del Mare Estates Luxury Apartments - Property Id: 278286 Welcome to Del Mare Estates. 15 BRAND NEW WATERFRONT LUXURY APARTMENTS featuring innovative and contemporary floor plans.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
912 N Victoria Park Rd Apt 5
912 North Victoria Park Road, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,275
550 sqft
ALL BILLS PAID and FULLY FURNISHED FOR 1275!!! (wifi, electric, water, trash, sewer) In the heart of Victoria Park and a few short blocks to all the action on Las Olas, Blvd, convenient to downtown and the beach surrounded by lush tropical
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2601 NE 32nd St
2601 Northeast 32nd Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
900 sqft
clean and quiet oversized 2/1 in desirable Coral Ridge duplex very close to the Coral Ridge mall and lots of restaurants. Open kitchen and large rooms open up to covered patio and fenced yard. Laundry facilities on site.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1030 Seminole Dr
1030 Seminole Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,156
963 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
COME SEE OUR NEW LOOK! IF YOU'VE BEEN LOOKING FOR THAT SPECIAL RENTAL THEN LOOK NO FURTHER SUNRISE HARBOR HAS IT ALL! SPACIOUS LIVING, OCEAN AND INTRACOASTAL VIEWS AND RESORT LIKE AMENITIES.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
644 NE 16th St
644 Northeast 16th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
900 sqft
Designer inspired, mid-century modern bungalow, is your home away from home. This very clean and cozy space is fully furnished and available for the off-season.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
605 NE 28TH ST
605 NE 28th St, Wilton Manors, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Wilton Manors townhouse just blocks from Wilton Drive! NEW in 2018! 2 bedrooms plus den/office/3rd bedroom. Sleek and Contemporary, TRI-Level town homes with 9' ceilings.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
320 NE 21st Ct
320 Northeast 21st Court, Wilton Manors, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1830 sqft
Spacious 2 story corner unit newer townhouse.Granite counters, stainless steel appliances and ample cabinetry & counter space. Full one car garage with guest parking in the front and back.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1209 N Victoria Park Rd
1209 North Victoria Park Road, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
850 sqft
Newly remodeled 2 Bedroom apartment in Lake Ridge with modern finishes, tons of closets/storage, central air conditioning and all new appliances, including dishwasher. Laundry room with newer washer/dryer.
1 of 57
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2608 NE 27th Ter
2608 Northeast 27th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, FL
5 Bedrooms
$8,000
3230 sqft
This is a large 5 bedrooms/3 bath/2 car garage/pool (pool fence) home, with 3 separate indoor living rooms and 4 separate outdoor areas. Owner may consider a 6+ month lease and the furniture is negotiable.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1509 NE 3rd Ave
1509 NE 3rd Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,007
900 sqft
Entire Home updated and large with 1 bedroom, 1 bath. This Private home is ALL yours with a master bedroom, living, dining room, and a full kitchen with granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances. Rent DAILY, WEEKLY, or MONTHLY.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2607 NE 8th Ave
2607 Northeast 8th Avenue, Wilton Manors, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,150
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1/1 Condo located steps from the Wilton Drive Entertainment District, yet on a quite street. Walking distance to Starbucks, Publix and all the Drive has to offer. On site laundry, community pool with well maintained common areas.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLWilton Manors, FLOakland Park, FLLauderdale-by-the-Sea, FLTamarac, FLRoosevelt Gardens, FLLauderdale Lakes, FL