439 HIGHLAND COURT
Last updated September 24 2019 at 3:22 AM
439 HIGHLAND COURT
439 Highland Court
·
Location
439 Highland Court, Dunedin, FL 34698
Amenities
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great downtown location at affordable price.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 439 HIGHLAND COURT have any available units?
439 HIGHLAND COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dunedin, FL
.
Is 439 HIGHLAND COURT currently offering any rent specials?
439 HIGHLAND COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 439 HIGHLAND COURT pet-friendly?
No, 439 HIGHLAND COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dunedin
.
Does 439 HIGHLAND COURT offer parking?
No, 439 HIGHLAND COURT does not offer parking.
Does 439 HIGHLAND COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 439 HIGHLAND COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 439 HIGHLAND COURT have a pool?
No, 439 HIGHLAND COURT does not have a pool.
Does 439 HIGHLAND COURT have accessible units?
No, 439 HIGHLAND COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 439 HIGHLAND COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 439 HIGHLAND COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 439 HIGHLAND COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 439 HIGHLAND COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
