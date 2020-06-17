All apartments in Doral
Find more places like 7415 NW 102nd Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Doral, FL
/
7415 NW 102nd Ct
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:20 PM

7415 NW 102nd Ct

7415 Northwest 102nd Court · (305) 965-0150
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Doral
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7415 Northwest 102nd Court, Doral, FL 33178

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit . · Avail. now

$7,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 6 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
Stunning mansion at the prestigious Modern Doral 75, with an amazing open floor-plan. This beautiful smart home features 5 bedrooms 5.5 bath residence, Corner Lot fully Upgraded with top the line finishes. Italian cabinet, impact windows and doors throughout, electric blinds, outdoor summer kitchen. Modern Doral is a full service community, offering state of the art club house, fitness center, children’s playground, pool, spa. state of the art gym, business community, media center and a children’s room, gated community 24/7 security, MUST SEE!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7415 NW 102nd Ct have any available units?
7415 NW 102nd Ct has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7415 NW 102nd Ct have?
Some of 7415 NW 102nd Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7415 NW 102nd Ct currently offering any rent specials?
7415 NW 102nd Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7415 NW 102nd Ct pet-friendly?
No, 7415 NW 102nd Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doral.
Does 7415 NW 102nd Ct offer parking?
No, 7415 NW 102nd Ct does not offer parking.
Does 7415 NW 102nd Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7415 NW 102nd Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7415 NW 102nd Ct have a pool?
Yes, 7415 NW 102nd Ct has a pool.
Does 7415 NW 102nd Ct have accessible units?
No, 7415 NW 102nd Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 7415 NW 102nd Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7415 NW 102nd Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 7415 NW 102nd Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 7415 NW 102nd Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7415 NW 102nd Ct?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

AMLI 8800
8800 Doral Blvd
Doral, FL 33178
Camden Doral
4790 NW 107th Ave
Doral, FL 33178
Avalon Doral
3940 NW 79th Avenue
Doral, FL 33166
The Atlantic Doral
10500 NW 74th St
Doral, FL 33178
Camden Doral Villas
4600 NW 114th Ave
Doral, FL 33178
Gran Vista
4400 NW 79th Ave
Doral, FL 33166
Palmera
8400 Northwest 102nd Ave
Doral, FL 33178
Mirador at Doral by Windsor
2541 Northwest 84th Avenue
Doral, FL 33122

Similar Pages

Doral 1 BedroomsDoral 2 Bedrooms
Doral Apartments with GymDoral Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Doral Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FL
Delray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FL
Lauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FLWeston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Doral Landings East

Apartments Near Colleges

Carlos Albizu University-MiamiAtlantic Technical College
Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity