7415 NW 102nd Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated gym pool playground

Stunning mansion at the prestigious Modern Doral 75, with an amazing open floor-plan. This beautiful smart home features 5 bedrooms 5.5 bath residence, Corner Lot fully Upgraded with top the line finishes. Italian cabinet, impact windows and doors throughout, electric blinds, outdoor summer kitchen. Modern Doral is a full service community, offering state of the art club house, fitness center, children’s playground, pool, spa. state of the art gym, business community, media center and a children’s room, gated community 24/7 security, MUST SEE!!