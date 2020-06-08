All apartments in Doral
3961 Adra Ave

3961 Adra Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3961 Adra Avenue, Doral, FL 33178
Costa Del Sol

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
BRAND NEW KITCHEN! BRAND NEW BATHROOM! NEW WHITE PORCELAIN FLOORING!! INCLUDED IN RENT: WATER & BASIC CABLE! BEAUTIFUL 2-STORY 3BD 2.5BTH GOLF-COURSE VIEW TOWNHOUSE WITH 1 CAR GARAGE! HUGE SCREENED PATIO! ACCORDIAN SHUTTERS THROUGHOUT! IMPECCABLY MAINTAINED! TILE FLOORS DOWNSTAIRS & WOOD FLOORS UPSTAIRS! LARGE BEDROOMS & BATHS! GATED & SECURE COMMUNITY! BEST DEAL COSTA DEL SOL! ** LOCATED ON A CUL DE SAC

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3961 Adra Ave have any available units?
3961 Adra Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Doral, FL.
What amenities does 3961 Adra Ave have?
Some of 3961 Adra Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3961 Adra Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3961 Adra Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3961 Adra Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3961 Adra Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doral.
Does 3961 Adra Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3961 Adra Ave does offer parking.
Does 3961 Adra Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3961 Adra Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3961 Adra Ave have a pool?
Yes, 3961 Adra Ave has a pool.
Does 3961 Adra Ave have accessible units?
No, 3961 Adra Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3961 Adra Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3961 Adra Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3961 Adra Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3961 Adra Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
