BRAND NEW KITCHEN! BRAND NEW BATHROOM! NEW WHITE PORCELAIN FLOORING!! INCLUDED IN RENT: WATER & BASIC CABLE! BEAUTIFUL 2-STORY 3BD 2.5BTH GOLF-COURSE VIEW TOWNHOUSE WITH 1 CAR GARAGE! HUGE SCREENED PATIO! ACCORDIAN SHUTTERS THROUGHOUT! IMPECCABLY MAINTAINED! TILE FLOORS DOWNSTAIRS & WOOD FLOORS UPSTAIRS! LARGE BEDROOMS & BATHS! GATED & SECURE COMMUNITY! BEST DEAL COSTA DEL SOL! ** LOCATED ON A CUL DE SAC
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3961 Adra Ave have any available units?
3961 Adra Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Doral, FL.
What amenities does 3961 Adra Ave have?
Some of 3961 Adra Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3961 Adra Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3961 Adra Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.