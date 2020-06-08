3961 Adra Ave

Amenities

BRAND NEW KITCHEN! BRAND NEW BATHROOM! NEW WHITE PORCELAIN FLOORING!! INCLUDED IN RENT: WATER & BASIC CABLE! BEAUTIFUL 2-STORY 3BD 2.5BTH GOLF-COURSE VIEW TOWNHOUSE WITH 1 CAR GARAGE! HUGE SCREENED PATIO! ACCORDIAN SHUTTERS THROUGHOUT! IMPECCABLY MAINTAINED! TILE FLOORS DOWNSTAIRS & WOOD FLOORS UPSTAIRS! LARGE BEDROOMS & BATHS! GATED & SECURE COMMUNITY! BEST DEAL COSTA DEL SOL! ** LOCATED ON A CUL DE SAC