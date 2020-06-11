All apartments in Delray Beach
65 SE 5th Avenue

65 Southeast 5th Avenue · (561) 445-6555
Location

65 Southeast 5th Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33483

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$3,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
TURNKEY SEASONAL AND OFF-SEASONAL RENTAL: ****See Supplement for full break down of offer details**** ABSOLUTELY INCREDIBLE OFFERING -Fully furnished TURNKEY 3 bedroom townhome just steps off Atlantic Avenue -the ''Heart of Downtown Delray Beach''. Just steps to everything -Shoppes, Restaurants, parks, various ''Events on the Ave'', Beach & community heated pool! Two separate entertaining areas, fully stocked Kitchen, interior Utility Room, Each Bedroom has its own Bath ensuite, Master Bedroom has soaking tub & separate shower, and your own 2 car Garage! You will be amazed at appointments and upgrades - Plantation Shutters, wood floors, Stainless Steel appliances, loads of closet space & so much more! Offering made subject to errors, omissions, change in price or withdrawal without notice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 65 SE 5th Avenue have any available units?
65 SE 5th Avenue has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Delray Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Delray Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 65 SE 5th Avenue have?
Some of 65 SE 5th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 65 SE 5th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
65 SE 5th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 65 SE 5th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 65 SE 5th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Delray Beach.
Does 65 SE 5th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 65 SE 5th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 65 SE 5th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 65 SE 5th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 65 SE 5th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 65 SE 5th Avenue has a pool.
Does 65 SE 5th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 65 SE 5th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 65 SE 5th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 65 SE 5th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
