65 SE 5th Avenue

TURNKEY SEASONAL AND OFF-SEASONAL RENTAL: ****See Supplement for full break down of offer details**** ABSOLUTELY INCREDIBLE OFFERING -Fully furnished TURNKEY 3 bedroom townhome just steps off Atlantic Avenue -the ''Heart of Downtown Delray Beach''. Just steps to everything -Shoppes, Restaurants, parks, various ''Events on the Ave'', Beach & community heated pool! Two separate entertaining areas, fully stocked Kitchen, interior Utility Room, Each Bedroom has its own Bath ensuite, Master Bedroom has soaking tub & separate shower, and your own 2 car Garage! You will be amazed at appointments and upgrades - Plantation Shutters, wood floors, Stainless Steel appliances, loads of closet space & so much more! Offering made subject to errors, omissions, change in price or withdrawal without notice.