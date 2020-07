Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning bathtub extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park elevator 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage business center cc payments e-payments hot tub internet access internet cafe online portal playground

Windsor at Delray Beach in Delray Beach, FL is an ultra-luxury apartment community located just a short distance from the area's best beaches and shopping. Downtown Delray Beach, a diverse, vibrant community situated on the Atlantic Ocean, is just minutes away and offers endless dining and entertainment options. Just 1.5 miles away is Delray Beach, with over two miles of public beach-front perfect for sunbathing, swimming or just relaxing outdoors.Experience modern living with resort-style amenities - a beach entry pool, lounging area and grill stations on the veranda. Enjoy the conveniences of the clubhouse, e-lounge, 24/7 gym and puppy park.With plenty of unique floor plans, Windsor at Delray Beach has a home designed for you. Each home is filled with lavish amenities such as spacious walk-in closets, private patios, and the kitchens are equipped with islands, built-in wine chillers, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances.