39 Apartments for rent in Delray Beach, FL with move-in specials
"A friend I call to Show my Paradise / and share the secret rooted / inside my heart, with all my soul / My loved Delray Beach / The "All-America" city / Blessed, and so dear to me! - (Florida Angel, "My Secret Spot in Delray Beach")
Home to just over 60,000 residents, Delray Beach has more than four miles of beach right on the Atlantic coast. Sandwiched between Boca Raton to the north and Boynton Beach to the south, this small city enjoys incredibly moderate temperatures all year round. Annual lows rarely drop below 57 degrees and the summer high stays around 90 degrees. Sweater weather is a thing of the past in this picturesque Florida coastal city.
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Delray Beach apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Delray Beach apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.