Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:48 AM

39 Apartments for rent in Delray Beach, FL with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Delray Beach apartment renters looking to save. However, it's important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
37 Units Available
AXIS Delray Beach
1495 Spring Harbor Dr, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,387
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,632
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,757
1358 sqft
Garden and townhome-style apartments with hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Play tennis, swim and have a barbecue on site. Beside I-95 for convenient transportation. Near Delray Marketplace and Delray Beach.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
21 Units Available
Siena at Tuscany
8061 Red Jasper Ln, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,540
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1438 sqft
Great location for commuters, on Florida's Turnpike. Units feature laundry, patios or balconies, and granite counters. Community has dog park, game room, pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
19 Units Available
Oasis at Delray Beach Apartments
5600 W Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,388
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,731
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,812
1421 sqft
Timeless Delray Beach accommodation with stunning pool panoramas. Large units have bathtubs, air conditioning and stainless steel appliances. On-site swimming pool, volleyball court and game room. East of Florida's Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
28 Units Available
Delray Bay
3360 Delray Bay Dr, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,470
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1371 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,105
1560 sqft
Voted the #1 "Fun Town" by Travel and Leisure Magazine, Delray Bay is perfectly situated in Delray Beach.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
33 Units Available
Alta Congress
250 Congress Park Dr, Delray Beach, FL
Studio
$1,370
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,505
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,826
1212 sqft
Luxury workforce apartments with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and stylish ceramic tile throughout. Complex features 24-hour gym, pool and relaxing outdoor areas. Just off Congress Avenue and close to I-95 and State Road 806.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
38 Units Available
Citation Club
4801 S Citation Dr, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,640
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1414 sqft
A country club-like setting. On-site amenities are numerous, including volleyball and tennis courts, pool, playground, and 24-hour gym. The apartments feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
7 Units Available
Delray Station
1720 Depot Ave, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,630
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,363
1330 sqft
Open plan living space features quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring. Residents have access to pool with private cabanas, 24-hour fitness center, yoga studio, putting green and playground. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
11 Units Available
Lavers
The Atlantic at East Delray
650 Lavers Cir, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,543
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,843
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,155
1283 sqft
Spacious apartments with high ceilings and lots of natural light. Recently renovated with walk-in closets. Hardwood floors and patio/balcony. Furnished units available. Community has tennis and volleyball courts.
Verified

1 of 72

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
8 Units Available
10X Living Delray
14050 Pacific Point Place, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,555
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1260 sqft
Close to Florida's Turnpike and Delray Marketplace. Apartments feature pendant lighting, quartz counters, USB charging ports and private outdoor areas. On-site cinema, tennis court, spa and dog park. Residents have access to lakeside walking trails.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
22 Units Available
Atlantico at Tuscany
8085 Tumblestone Ct, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,530
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,080
1438 sqft
Luxurious units feature patios or balconies, ceramic tile floors and radiant cooktops. Community includes pool with built-in bar, gazebo grill area and fitness center. Located in Delray, steps from beaches, bars and restaurants.
Results within 5 miles of Delray Beach
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
15 Units Available
The Cove at Boynton Beach Apartments
100 Newlake Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1316 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,666
1469 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments near I-95, Florida Turnpike. Minutes from Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway, Atlantic Coast Beaches. Near shopping, dining, entertain of West Palm Beach. Pet-friendly, smoke-free, modern kitchens, hardwoods, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, gym.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
15 Units Available
Cade Boca Raton
950 NW Broken Sound Pkwy, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,555
1386 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,405
1662 sqft
Live the way you've always wanted without compromising style or quality.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
32 Units Available
Palmetto Promenade
333 E Palmetto Park Rd, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,759
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,606
1322 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,883
1797 sqft
Upscale living right near the water and Silver Palm Park. Interior updates include hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, gym, grill area and dog park. Concierge available. Car charging area.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 12:19am
$
4 Units Available
Murano at Delray Beach
15005 Michelangelo Boulevard, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,888
1323 sqft
Now Touring By Appointment! Call Today! WE ARE available during the business hours listed on our website to set up your in-person tour.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
9 Units Available
Verona at Boynton Beach
1575 SW 8th St, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,786
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,986
1334 sqft
Come home to Verona at Boynton Beach and live the lifestyle that you deserve! This gated community offers superior amenities and luxury interiors.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
10 Units Available
High Ridge
High Ridge Landing
3609 High Ridge Road, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,345
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
1219 sqft
This stunning community is near Boynton Beach. Resort-style amenities throughout including a yoga studio, pool, and clubhouse. Apartments offer stainless steel appliances, wood cabinetry, and luxury finishes.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
$
17 Units Available
TGM Oceana
2519 N Ocean Blvd, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,699
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A boutique waterfront apartment community redefining the live, work, play lifestyle. Welcome to TGM Oceana in Boca Raton, the only apartment community spanning Boca Raton's barrier island
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
63 Units Available
Quantum Park at Boynton Beach
Quantum Lake Villas
2700 Quantum Lakes Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
979 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1438 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1594 sqft
Quantum Lake Villas is featuring 80 brand-new 1 and 2 Bedroom Apartments in Boynton Beach. Quantum Lake Villas is nestled within a beautiful nature preserve yet is walking distance to excellent shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
12 Units Available
Manatee Bay
1632 N Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,901
1335 sqft
Manatee Bay is directly on Florida's Intracoastal Waterway in Boynton Beach, known to be a popular safe haven for manatees.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
67 Units Available
One Boynton
1351 S Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,530
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,833
1292 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1571 sqft
Resort-style living in spacious apartments with hardwood floors, granite counters and ceiling fans. Complex has a business center, putting green and yoga studio. Near shopping and public transit.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 12:20am
$
10 Units Available
Gateway Club
3930 Max Pl, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,370
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Gateway Club in Boynton Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
27 Units Available
Altis Boca Raton
5500 N Military Trl, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,870
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,518
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,536
1407 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with chic designer finishes and spacious living rooms. Residents can enjoy a multi-use trail, car charging stations, and complimentary WiFi in common areas. Close to Pondhawk Natural Area. Near I-95.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
186 Units Available
Pacifica
1100 Audace Ave, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,599
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,154
1247 sqft
Your prime Palm Beach County neighborhood: Pacifica is ideally located in Boynton Beach, Palm Beach County's thriving hub. Just 3 miles to pristine parks and beaches with boating, fishing, reefs and other water recreation.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
7 Units Available
Boynton Place
10492 Boynton Place Cir, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
New Community Enhancements Coming Soon!
City Guide for Delray Beach, FL

"A friend I call to Show my Paradise / and share the secret rooted / inside my heart, with all my soul / My loved Delray Beach / The "All-America" city / Blessed, and so dear to me! - (Florida Angel, "My Secret Spot in Delray Beach")

Home to just over 60,000 residents, Delray Beach has more than four miles of beach right on the Atlantic coast. Sandwiched between Boca Raton to the north and Boynton Beach to the south, this small city enjoys incredibly moderate temperatures all year round. Annual lows rarely drop below 57 degrees and the summer high stays around 90 degrees. Sweater weather is a thing of the past in this picturesque Florida coastal city.

Having trouble with Craigslist Delray Beach? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Delray Beach, FL

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Delray Beach apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Delray Beach apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

