209 NE 13th Street

Move right into this beautifully upgraded 2/1 with a pool! Annual rental unfurnished for $1800/mo OR fully furnished for $1950, includes water. Tenants pays cable and electric. One small pet ok, up to 25 lbs. Cozy and private unit with lots of windows! Stunning modern kitchen with breakfast bar and open floorpan! High quality laminate floors, stainless appliances, white cabinets and beautiful backsplash. Ride your bike to famous Atlantic Avenue or the beach! Enjoy trendy restaurants, art galleries, boutiques, shopping and more only 1 mile from your doorstep! Two parking spots included. No smoking on the property. All measurements approximate.