Last updated June 1 2020 at 8:33 PM

209 NE 13th Street

209 Northeast 13th Street · (561) 777-9724
Location

209 Northeast 13th Street, Delray Beach, FL 33444
Seacrest

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Move right into this beautifully upgraded 2/1 with a pool! Annual rental unfurnished for $1800/mo OR fully furnished for $1950, includes water. Tenants pays cable and electric. One small pet ok, up to 25 lbs. Cozy and private unit with lots of windows! Stunning modern kitchen with breakfast bar and open floorpan! High quality laminate floors, stainless appliances, white cabinets and beautiful backsplash. Ride your bike to famous Atlantic Avenue or the beach! Enjoy trendy restaurants, art galleries, boutiques, shopping and more only 1 mile from your doorstep! Two parking spots included. No smoking on the property. All measurements approximate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 NE 13th Street have any available units?
209 NE 13th Street has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Delray Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Delray Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 209 NE 13th Street have?
Some of 209 NE 13th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 NE 13th Street currently offering any rent specials?
209 NE 13th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 NE 13th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 209 NE 13th Street is pet friendly.
Does 209 NE 13th Street offer parking?
Yes, 209 NE 13th Street does offer parking.
Does 209 NE 13th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 209 NE 13th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 NE 13th Street have a pool?
Yes, 209 NE 13th Street has a pool.
Does 209 NE 13th Street have accessible units?
No, 209 NE 13th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 209 NE 13th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 209 NE 13th Street has units with dishwashers.
