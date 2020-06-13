/
hobe sound
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:44 PM
298 Apartments for rent in Hobe Sound, FL📍
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
6240 PORTOFINO CIR
6240 SE Portofino Circle, Hobe Sound, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1770 sqft
BE THE FIRST TO LIVE IN THIS BEAUTIFUL NEWLY CONSTRUCTED 3/2.5 TOWNHOUSE WITH ONE CAR GARAGE. GOURMET KITCHEN & GRANITE COUNTERS WITH WOOD CABS. SPECTACULAR VIEW OF WOODED AREA WITH GOLF COURSE BEYOND. CERAMIC TILE ON FIRST LEVEL, CARPETING ON 2nd.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
8957 SE Hobe Ridge Av Avenue
8957 Southeast Hobe Ridge Avenue, Hobe Sound, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1156 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8957 SE Hobe Ridge Av Avenue in Hobe Sound. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
12699 SE Cascades Court
12699 Southeast Cascades Court, Hobe Sound, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1136 sqft
GOLFERS DELIGHT!!!! Enjoy your recently re-modeled Florida home in the desirable 18 whole golfing community of Eaglewood.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
7774 SE Lanham Street
7774 Southeast Lanham Street, Hobe Sound, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1488 sqft
Great Home for rent in the ideal location of Hobe Sound. Family friendly community, with a park, playground and basketball court. Close to beaches, boat ramps, and schools. 3 bedroom/ 2 bath with a 2 car garage
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
8962 SE Parkway Drive
8962 South E Parkway Drive, Hobe Sound, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
853 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath units with new kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, new appliances w/ washer & dryer, no dishwasher, completely new bathrooms, neutral tile in living areas, wood look vinyl or laminate floors in bedrooms, new impact
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
6948 SE Delegate Street
6948 Southeast Delegate Street, Hobe Sound, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
840 sqft
Annual furnished rental. This very spacious 2/2 in a 55+ Association boasts a family room and oversized screened front porch. All appliances including washer and dryer. Very clean and bright.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
11450 SE Dixie Highway
11450 Dixie Highway, Hobe Sound, FL
Studio
$1,650
539 sqft
Beautiful office space available in the only Class A Office Building in Hobe Sound. Perfect for a private family office, attorney, architect, etc etc.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
6112 SE Portofino Circle
6112 SE Portofino Circle, Hobe Sound, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1770 sqft
3-bed/2.5-bath townhouse for rent in Heritage Enclave, a newly constructed 50-unit townhouse project in Hobe Sound, Florida. Excellent location near shopping, dining, and top-rated Martin County schools. Five minutes to Hobe Sound beach.
1 of 45
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
11658 SE Florida Avenue
11658 Southeast Florida Avenue, Hobe Sound, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2100 sqft
Unique quiet 2 story townhome, bike to the beach. 3/2/2 heated pool with private courtyard on an oak dappled secluded street only 58 units. Third bdrm used as office with view of sunset and preserve.
1 of 84
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
9857 SE Crape Myrtle Court
9857 Southeast Crape Myrtle Court, Hobe Sound, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2271 sqft
bsolutely stunning and bright furnished home in the gorgeous community of Osprey Cove. From the second you walk into the home, you will be impressed by the decorative painted walls with a Mediterranean feel.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
9257 SE Olympus Street
9257 Southeast Olympus Street, Hobe Sound, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2000 sqft
This beautiful pool home is appointed with hardwood floors, granite and stainless in the kitchen, salt system pool, play house and putting green!
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
9013 Southeast Hobe Ridge Avenue
9013 Southeast Hobe Ridge Avenue, Hobe Sound, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1127 sqft
HOA-no tenant approval needed 2 assigned spots for parking Pets allowed with restrictions Lawn care is included Tenant pays all utilties W/D hookups
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
8163 SE Croft Cir, apt C-5, Hobe Sound, FL 33455 - 1
8163 Southeast Croft Circle, Hobe Sound, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
889 sqft
HOA- Pets allowed with restrictions W/D stackable
Results within 5 miles of Hobe Sound
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Port Salerno
1 Unit Available
5190 SE Schooner Oaks Way
5190 Southeast Schooner Oaks Way, Port Salerno, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2095 sqft
3/2/1 Lovely Community of Schooner Oaks-Annual Lease! - Enter this lovely 3/2/1 townhouse on the ground floor which leads you to the stairs and the second floor. This spacious townhome is fully contained on the top floor and has more than 2000 sq.ft.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Port Salerno
1 Unit Available
5220 SW Seascape Way 101
5220 Southeast Seascape Way, Port Salerno, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1561 sqft
Rental - Property Id: 294919 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294919 Property Id 294919 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5837247)
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Port Salerno
1 Unit Available
5111 SE Miles Grant Rd
5111 Miles Grant Road, Port Salerno, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1291 sqft
Location, Location! Lovely 3 Bed 2 Bath condo overlooking First fairway! It is End / Corner unit with private staircase and entrance. Amaizing views! Second floor, fully furnished. Brand new stove and microwave. Washer and Dryer in the unit.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Port Salerno
1 Unit Available
5029 SE Jack Avenue
5029 Southeast Jack Avenue, Port Salerno, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1831 sqft
Spacious 3 BR/2 BA/2 CG with tall ceilings, granite counter tops, walk-in closet, and large backyard located close to schools, shopping, restaurants, waterways, boat ramps, and golf courses. Unfurnished annual lease available June 1st.
1 of 47
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
18395 SE Federal Highway
18395 Southeast Federal Highway, Martin County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$18,000
3377 sqft
This elegantly stunning direct intracoastal single family attached home with breathtaking blue water intracoastal views is located across from the peaceful and serene Jupiter Island Preserve.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Port Salerno
1 Unit Available
6116 SE Riverboat Drive
6116 Southeast Riverboat Drive, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1288 sqft
LIKE NEW, FULLY FURNISHED 2br/2.5bth, 2 STORY TOWNHOUSE WITH PRIVATE FANS. READY TO MOVE-IN : fully upgraded bathrooms and kitchen, pergo & tiles on first floor,carpet in bedrooms and stairs.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
3225 SE Mimosa Street
3225 Southeast Mimosa Street, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
900 sqft
Single family home in Hibiscus Park. 2 bedroom 2 bath and 1 car garage. Tile throughout. Full size washer/dryer. Screened patio. Interior freshly painted. 1st month, last month and sec. deposited required for move in .
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
8544 SE Retreat Drive
8544 Southeast Retreat Drive, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1526 sqft
Easy to view. Clean, clean. Everything is like new. NO PETS and NO SMOKING. Tenant pays electric, water & upgrades to cable. Tenant must have content insurance.4 Months only. HOA Rules.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
6503 SE Spy Glass Lane
6503 Southeast Spy Glass Lane, Martin County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$9,500
3076 sqft
Here's the perfect opportunity to spend the 2021 season at the exceptional Mariner Sands Country Club! Enjoy this extraordinary home and all that Mariner Sands has to offer. World class golf, tennis, club activities, fine and casual dining.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
17781 SE Federal Highway
17781 Southeast Federal Highway, Martin County, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,000
576 sqft
Welcome to your own private cottage in a tropical oasis located directly on the intracoastal. Boat slip included with room for a trailer. Detached bath house with dry sauna, shower, toilet. Private enclosed outdoor shower area.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
7191 SE Lillian Ct
7191 Southeast Lillian Court, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
980 sqft
Perfect in every way, this 2BR, 1BA rental is in Duckwood, the best kept secret in Martin County! Tenant has use of community pool, billiards and more! 55 + community requires interview, credit check, first, last & security.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Hobe Sound rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,220.
Some of the colleges located in the Hobe Sound area include Atlantic Technical College, Everglades University, Florida Atlantic University, and Palm Beach Atlantic University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Hobe Sound from include Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, and Port St. Lucie.
