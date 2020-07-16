All apartments in Deerfield Beach
1416 SE 3rd Terrace Unit 1

1416 Southeast 3rd Terrace · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1416 Southeast 3rd Terrace, Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Fairlawn

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1416 SE 3rd Ter Unit 1 Deerfield Beach FL · Avail. now

$1,425

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Amenities

LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 2 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms, and approximately 950 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.

Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval

(RLNE5886908)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1416 SE 3rd Terrace Unit 1 have any available units?
1416 SE 3rd Terrace Unit 1 has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Deerfield Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Deerfield Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1416 SE 3rd Terrace Unit 1 have?
Some of 1416 SE 3rd Terrace Unit 1's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1416 SE 3rd Terrace Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1416 SE 3rd Terrace Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1416 SE 3rd Terrace Unit 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1416 SE 3rd Terrace Unit 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deerfield Beach.
Does 1416 SE 3rd Terrace Unit 1 offer parking?
No, 1416 SE 3rd Terrace Unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1416 SE 3rd Terrace Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1416 SE 3rd Terrace Unit 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1416 SE 3rd Terrace Unit 1 have a pool?
Yes, 1416 SE 3rd Terrace Unit 1 has a pool.
Does 1416 SE 3rd Terrace Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 1416 SE 3rd Terrace Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1416 SE 3rd Terrace Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1416 SE 3rd Terrace Unit 1 has units with dishwashers.
