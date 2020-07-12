/
405 Apartments for rent in Fairlawn, Deerfield Beach, FL
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
6 Units Available
Limetree Village
431 SE 13th Ct, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1100 sqft
Limetree Village is a place you will love to call home. Spacious one- and two-bedroom units feature expansive closets, open floorplans, central air conditioning and private balconies or patios.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1308 SE 1 TERR
1308 Southeast 1st Terrace, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
1 Bedroom in Shared House - Property Id: 250777 Available now, One bedroom One bath in a single-family home.
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
113 SE 14th St
113 Southeast 14th Street, Deerfield Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1724 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 113 SE 14th St in Deerfield Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1416 SE 3rd Terrace Unit 1
1416 Southeast 3rd Terrace, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
950 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 2 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms, and approximately 950 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
12 Units Available
Bell Lighthouse Point
4611 N Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,445
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
1285 sqft
A short drive away from beaches, these homes feature granite counters, hardwood floors and private patios. Residents enjoy access to a 24-hour fitness center, a BBQ area and a lagoon-style swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
21 Units Available
Linden Pointe
4411 N Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sun-filled apartments located on a palm-tree-lined complex near the ocean. Spacious rooms have stainless steel appliances, balconies or patio, and granite countertops. Internet access, swimming pool, pool table and conference room.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
770 SE 2nd Ave
770 Southeast 2nd Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
In the Hart of Deerfield Beach. Short distance from I95 & Famous Deerfield Beach, shops, restaurants & fishing pier. High impact windows & slider. Key/Card Entry Building. Screened in patio. This unit is in process of complete renovation.
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
4500 Federal Hwy
4500 Federal Highway, Lighthouse Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
984 sqft
2/2 second floor unit, in the heart of Lighthouse Point. Enjoy LOCATION. Nice kitchen with granite counters and stainless-steel appliances, title floor, update bathrooms. Walking-In closets. Screened Balcony with garden and pool view.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2180 NE 44th St
2180 Northeast 44th Street, Lighthouse Point, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
5421 sqft
Large one bedroom one bath located in a small complex in prestigious Lighthouse Point. This unit features central air conditioning, tile floors throughout, excellent closet space, and 2 dedicated parking spaces.
1 of 55
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
4930 NE 27th Ave
4930 NE 27th Ave, Lighthouse Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1696 sqft
Beautifully remodeled. Will do annual when avail. but prefer seasonal. If annual, owner will keep his boat at dock and will remove furniture, if needed. A 4th BR is maintained for owner storage. Property available now to December, possible longer.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
3000 NE 48th Ct
3000 Northeast 48th Court, Lighthouse Point, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1020 sqft
Water views by day & city lights by night in this hidden waterfront community in Lighthouse Point. Interior offers newer kitchen,flooring & windows. Open screened patio, Intracoastal pool, Internet & basic TV service included.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2231 NE 48th St
2231 Northeast 48th Street, Lighthouse Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2500 sqft
Looking ahead? Secure now, Available ONLY Aug 15th - Nov 15 2020 best rate. THESE DATES ARE AVAILABLE! Coastal Ocean Beautiful Single Family waterfront No Fixed bridge Extra wide canal Single family pool home. Enormous waterfront terraces.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
959 SE 2nd Ave
959 Southeast 2nd Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Location. spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom and half bathroom. Heated Community pool. Water Included. Closed to the beaches. Walking distance to the shops.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
501 SE 8TH ST
501 Southeast 8th Street, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
BREATH TAKING 2ND FLOOR UNIT, TOTALLY REMODELLED FULLY FURNISHED!WASHER AND DRYER IN THE UNIT. BRING YOUR TOOTH BRUSH ALL AGES BIKE TO THE BEACH,CLOSE TO COFFEE PLACES, GROCERY STORES,PHARMACIES, BANK, IN A QUIT STREET ALL BRAND NEW FURNITURE..
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1280 SW 7 Avenue
1280 Southwest 7th Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1243 sqft
Beautiful Home with Fenced-In Backyard Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
706 SE 2nd Avenue
706 Southeast 2nd Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
936 sqft
Stunning 2 Bedrooms 2 Baths condo located east of I-95, close to major highways, one and a half miles from the beach, easy access to all mode of transportation.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
777 SE 2nd Ave # D321
777 Southeast 2nd Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
724 sqft
Beautifully 1/1 +Den & Storage. Unit has Mexican title with a custom built -in wall unit in den that opens up the huge 40 ft screened in patio overlooking the lake and tree tops . Unit comes with an assigned covered parking spot.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
367 SE 1st Drive
367 Southeast 1st Drive, Deerfield Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1508 sqft
Beautiful townhouse with a private one car garage attached built in 2017.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
4400 NE 24TH TE
4400 Northeast 24th Terrace, Lighthouse Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2400 sqft
Southeast point lot on North Grande Canal lot with outstanding wide water views, New 60 ft.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
610 SE 2nd Ave
610 Southeast 2nd Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
840 sqft
Nice first floor 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom all title floors, with washer and dryer inside the unit.2 parking spaces assigned if you need it. Next to the Deerfield Beach Athletic Complex and the Deerfield Beach Aquatic Center.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
540 SE 2nd Ave
540 Southeast 2nd Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
840 sqft
Great deal in Deerfield Beach fully tile, spacious living and dining, large bedrooms, lots of closet spaces, area, washer dryer in the unit, free water close to the beach, restaurants, shop areas, and close access to highways.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
702 SE 2nd Ave
702 Southeast 2nd Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
936 sqft
LIVE ON THE EAST SIDE IN THIS VERY NICE 2/2 CONDO COMPLETELY REMODELED! SO CLOSE TO THE BEACH! ENJOY COOKING OR ENTERTAINING WITH DRIENDS OR FAMILY IN YOUR BEAUTIFUL UPDATED KITCHEN. FRESHLY PAINTED, WOOD FLOORS AND DESIGNER FANS.
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
5220 NE 29th Ave
5220 Northeast 29th Avenue, Lighthouse Point, FL
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
3952 sqft
Spectacular single story contemporary masterpiece with wide water views. This 4 bedroom, 3.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
704 SE 2nd Avenue
704 Southeast 2nd Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
912 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom, split bedroom view of pool and large balcony.
