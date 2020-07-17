All apartments in Deerfield Beach
1280 SW 7 Avenue
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1280 SW 7 Avenue

1280 Southwest 7th Avenue · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Deerfield Beach
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Location

1280 Southwest 7th Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Broward Highlands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1280 SW 7 Avenue Deerfield Beach FL · Avail. now

$1,749

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1243 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Home with Fenced-In Backyard
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 2 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms, and approximately 1,243 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.

Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are req

(RLNE5896999)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1280 SW 7 Avenue have any available units?
1280 SW 7 Avenue has a unit available for $1,749 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Deerfield Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Deerfield Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1280 SW 7 Avenue have?
Some of 1280 SW 7 Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1280 SW 7 Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1280 SW 7 Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1280 SW 7 Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1280 SW 7 Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deerfield Beach.
Does 1280 SW 7 Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1280 SW 7 Avenue offers parking.
Does 1280 SW 7 Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1280 SW 7 Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1280 SW 7 Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1280 SW 7 Avenue has a pool.
Does 1280 SW 7 Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1280 SW 7 Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1280 SW 7 Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1280 SW 7 Avenue has units with dishwashers.
