Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:23 PM

219 N Halifax Avenue

219 North Halifax Avenue · (904) 315-8547
Location

219 North Halifax Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL 32118

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2012 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful Newly-Painted Historic Riverfront home - Restored and renovated to recapture the 120 years of charm and detail throughout. The Cape Cod front elevation, original hardwood flooring, craftsman style molding, restored rope-pull windows, red brick fireplace and tan brick detail shine through to create the incredible coziness of this character-rich riverfront home. The 360-ft deep lot provides unlimited space to create the oasis of your dreams for watching dolphins, manatees and a beautiful sunset. Lawn care included. Fully Furnished with Washer/Dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 N Halifax Avenue have any available units?
219 N Halifax Avenue has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 219 N Halifax Avenue have?
Some of 219 N Halifax Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 219 N Halifax Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
219 N Halifax Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 N Halifax Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 219 N Halifax Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Daytona Beach.
Does 219 N Halifax Avenue offer parking?
No, 219 N Halifax Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 219 N Halifax Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 219 N Halifax Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 N Halifax Avenue have a pool?
No, 219 N Halifax Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 219 N Halifax Avenue have accessible units?
No, 219 N Halifax Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 219 N Halifax Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 219 N Halifax Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 219 N Halifax Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 219 N Halifax Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
