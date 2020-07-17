219 N Halifax Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful Newly-Painted Historic Riverfront home - Restored and renovated to recapture the 120 years of charm and detail throughout. The Cape Cod front elevation, original hardwood flooring, craftsman style molding, restored rope-pull windows, red brick fireplace and tan brick detail shine through to create the incredible coziness of this character-rich riverfront home. The 360-ft deep lot provides unlimited space to create the oasis of your dreams for watching dolphins, manatees and a beautiful sunset. Lawn care included. Fully Furnished with Washer/Dryer.