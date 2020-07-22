/
daytona gardens
121 Apartments for rent in Daytona Gardens, Daytona Beach, FL
Icon One Daytona
1820 Legends Ln, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1434 sqft
Select Lifestyle, Location and Luxury at one of our two distinctive, apartment collections in the heart of Daytona Beach.
400 Margie Ln.
400 Margie Lane, Daytona Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1508 sqft
400 Margie Ln. Available 09/04/20 ***PRICE CUT*** LAKE FRONT HOME FOR RENT IN DAYTONA - ***PRICE CUT*** LAKE FRONT HOME FOR RENT IN DAYTONA 400 MARGIE LANE DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32114 Rent: $1,200/month 4 Bedrooms, 2.
317 Reva Street
317 Reva Street, Daytona Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1152 sqft
***Self-showing Available***Wow! This 4 bedroom 2 bath home has been freshly updated inside and out! Interior upgrades include fresh paint throughout, durable wood plank laminate flooring and stain resistant carpeting, new lights, and window
200 Lockhart Unit 3
200 Lockhart Street, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$750
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bed room unit for $750 - (RLNE5738685)
Results within 1 mile of Daytona Gardens
Nova Wood Apartments
1220 S Nova Rd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$685
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Nova Wood Apartments, your home for country living combined with city convenience in Daytona Beach, Florida.
Nova Glen Apartments
1000 S Nova Rd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$720
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Nova Glen Apartments, your home for convenient living at a great location in Daytona Beach, Florida. Our single-story community’s beautifully manicured grounds and relaxing lagoon create the ideal tranquil setting for you to call home.
Southern Villas
239 Oak Tree Cir, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,247
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Southern Villas Apartments is located in Daytona Beach. Its within a few minutes from the lovely beaches of Florida. The surrounding areas cant be beat for dining experiences, cinema, and attractions of all kinds.
420 Henry Butts Dr
420 Henry Butts Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$650
851 sqft
420 Henry Butts Dr Available 09/15/20 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH DUPLEX LOCATED IN DAYTONA BEACH - 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH DUPLEX LOCATED IN DAYTONA BEACH. MINUTES AWAY FROM ISB,I-4,95, DAYTONA BEACHES,MALL AND EATERIES.
417 Maple St.
417 Maple Street, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$775
768 sqft
417 Maple St.
500 S Beach Street
500 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
750 sqft
Charming 1950's complex in the heart of Daytona Beach. Walking or bike riding distance to so many wonderful shops, libations, farmers market, Chart House, Irish Pub.... There is always something fun happening on historic Beach St.
422 Henry Butts Dr
422 Henry Butts Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$650
851 sqft
Half off Of first month rent if approved - Fridge, Stove, and Lawn Care Included (RLNE4875541)
618 Clark St
618 Clark Street, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
2 bedroom house coming soon - No Pets Allowed (RLNE3943915)
Results within 5 miles of Daytona Gardens
Sands Parc
100 Sands Parc Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1303 sqft
The Life You’ve Been Waiting For: At Sands Parc, we’ve made it easy for you to love where you live with unparalleled details and amenities that reflect your unique lifestyle.
Epic
1420 New Bellevue Ave, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,152
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
900 sqft
Luxury furnished apartments feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Resort-style grounds offer clubhouse, pool, 24-hour gym, several sports courts and more. Located near Clyde Morris bike path and Daytona Beach shopping and attractions.
Tomoka Pointe
1317 Tomoka Town Center Dr, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,226
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Self-Guided & Virtual Tours Now Available! MEET US ONLINE! Our office is temporarily closed out of caution for COVID-19. We are available during our standard business hours to assist you virtually or via phone.
Andros Isles Luxury Apartments
100 Acklins Cir, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,092
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,482
1255 sqft
Luxurious touches such as hardwood floors and extra storage in air-conditioned units. Complex boasts a coffee bar, clubhouse, community garden and fire pit. Easy access to I-95 a plus for commuters.
Coastline Cove
101 Raceway Pointe Dr, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near I-95 and US-92. Designed interiors with up to four bedrooms. Open floor plans, energy-efficient appliances and ample storage. On-site fitness center, pool and sundeck. Near colleges.
The Overlook at Daytona Apartment Homes
100 Seabreeze Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$987
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,231
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,628
1597 sqft
Overlooking the water of the Intracoastal Waterway. Recently renovated to include granite countertops, walk-in closets and modern furnishings such as stainless steel appliances. Private balconies provided. Pool, clubhouse and gym available.
Hawthorne Village
3900 Yorktowne Blvd, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1392 sqft
Luxury apartment community near Dunlawton Avenue. Modern fitness center, on-site pool, playground, hot tub and business center. Garage available. Spacious apartments with extra storage and a patio or balcony. Dogs and cats allowed.
Integra Shores
100 Integra Shores Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,159
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1205 sqft
You’ve just discovered the comfort and luxurious experience that is Integra Shores Apartments. Find your home that’s a sanctuary, where you can find the relief from your busy day, a place that feels like the getaway you’ve been planning.
Lake Forest
600 Jimmy Ann Dr, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$891
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,062
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,438
1360 sqft
ELEVATE YOUR STYLE AT LAKE FOREST APARTMENT HOMES\nCome home to Lake Forest Apartment Homes. Our beautiful community is located in Daytona Beach, Florida only minutes from Daytona International Speedway.
Osprey Landings
1756 S Clyde Morris Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$969
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1000 sqft
Find the serene living experience youve been searching for at Osprey Landings Apartments in Daytona Beach, FL.
1307 Alcorn Rd
1307 Alcorn Road, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
962 sqft
1307 Alcorn Rd Available 07/31/20 Beautiful 2 bed, 2 bath Port Orange Home! - Beautiful Home located in the heart of Port Orange. This home is a cozy and quaint two bedroom, two bath with a 2 car garage.
222 Oak Street
222 Oak Street, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1641 sqft
222 Oak Street Available 08/03/20 ***Coming Soon*** - 3 BD / 2 BA Single Family Home in Port Orange - (RLNE5975393)
