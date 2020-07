Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly basketball court bbq/grill bike storage car charging clubhouse conference room courtyard e-payments internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal pool table smoke-free community trash valet

Select Lifestyle, Location and Luxury at one of our two distinctive, apartment collections in the heart of Daytona Beach. Located across the street from the iconic Daytona International Speedway, in ONE DAYTONA’s community of residential, retail, dining and entertainment destinations, Icon One Daytona is the ultimate new home.