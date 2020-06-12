/
3 bedroom apartments
130 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Daytona Beach, FL
19 Units Available
Sands Parc
100 Sands Parc Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1303 sqft
The Life You’ve Been Waiting For: At Sands Parc, we’ve made it easy for you to love where you live with unparalleled details and amenities that reflect your unique lifestyle.
22 Units Available
Andros Isles Luxury Apartments
100 Acklins Cir, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,418
1255 sqft
Luxurious touches such as hardwood floors and extra storage in air-conditioned units. Complex boasts a coffee bar, clubhouse, community garden and fire pit. Easy access to I-95 a plus for commuters.
19 Units Available
Tomoka Pointe
1317 Tomoka Town Center Dr, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1255 sqft
Self-Guided & Virtual Tours Now Available! MEET US ONLINE! Our office is temporarily closed out of caution for COVID-19. We are available during our standard business hours to assist you virtually or via phone.
29 Units Available
Lake Forest
600 Jimmy Ann Dr, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,439
1360 sqft
ELEVATE YOUR STYLE AT LAKE FOREST APARTMENT HOMES\nCome home to Lake Forest Apartment Homes. Our beautiful community is located in Daytona Beach, Florida only minutes from Daytona International Speedway.
Fairlawn at Daytona Beach
18 Units Available
Integra Shores
100 Integra Shores Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1205 sqft
You’ve just discovered the comfort and luxurious experience that is Integra Shores Apartments. Find your home that’s a sanctuary, where you can find the relief from your busy day, a place that feels like the getaway you’ve been planning.
1 Unit Available
193 Island Breeze Avenue
193 Island Breeze Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2415 sqft
You will fall in love with the 55+ Latitude community and this fabulously furnished St. Bart Model home.
East Daytona
1 Unit Available
The Secret Garden
910 North Grandview Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Whenever anyone enters the Secret Garden they can't believe that this hideaway is located in the heart of Daytona Beach just a stone's throw from the ocean. Beautiful 3 bedroom/3 bath home.
Lionspaw
1 Unit Available
100 Berg Court
100 Berg Court, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2410 sqft
100 Berg Court Available 07/01/20 COMING SOON!! Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Home in Prestigious LPGA! - Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, with a den in LPGA. This home features a formal living room and dining room.
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
652 Pelican Bay Drive
652 Pelican Bay Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
3409 sqft
1 Year Lease. This single family house in Pelican Bay has been totally upgraded. You will enjoy a great view of the Golf Course and water from about every room in the house. All new A/C units (two), flooring, paint, lights, appliances.
1 Unit Available
235 Coral Reef Way
235 Coral Reef Way, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1558 sqft
Gorgeous villa in Latitude Margaritaville available for 7 months or longer. Fully Furnished/ Turn Key. Just bring your toothbrush. Voted Best 55 + community in the US. Come try paradise living and feel like you are on vacation everyday.
1 Unit Available
125 Milton Road
125 Milton Road, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1324 sqft
Spacious 3/2 duplex unit close to everything and beachside! Only .5 miles to Winn-dixie, .3 miles to Beach Plaza. This wonderful home features soaring ceilings, huge living room with brick fireplace, new flooring and a beautifully landscaped yard.
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
204 Surf Scooter Drive
204 Surf Scooter Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1525 sqft
Updated Photos will follow as soon as the work has been completedThis home is in the process of a renovation to include : All Brand New Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances, Granite, New Kitchen Lighting and New Vinyl Plank Flooring.
1 Unit Available
654 Marina Point Drive
654 Marina Point Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1911 sqft
Private Boat Slip. Million Dollar Views from 5th floor end unit. Rare 3 bedroom open floor plan. ~2,400 sq ft (including outside space). 3 panoramic view outside decks. Newly remodeled. New high-end appliances. Bosch, etc. and wine cooler.
1 Unit Available
384 Euclid Avenue
384 Euclid Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1616 sqft
Beautiful fully furnished vacation home. This home is close to all your need for a winter or summer rental! Must see in person! Cable and wifi included. Sleeps eight
1 Unit Available
281 Tuscany Chase Drive
281 Tuscany Chase Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2430 sqft
1 Year Lease. Newly built home. Open layout plan, large kitchen with granite counter tops and tile floor through out the house. Close to parks, schools, shopping. Must see in person. Call office for more details.
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
137 Golden Eye Drive
137 Golden Eye Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1376 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED ready for you to come visit sunny Daytona Beach for 3 months. or more. Located in Pelican Bay Country Club that offers 24 hour security. Walk to the Club House for lunch or dinner or to play golf.
1 Unit Available
144 Huckleberry Branch Court
144 Huckleberry Branch Court, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
3012 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
Ortona
1 Unit Available
216 Morningside Avenue
216 Morningside Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
Unit type: Single Family Home; Number of bedrooms: 4; Number of bathrooms: 2; Square footage: 1600; Parking: 1 Car Indoor Garage; Monthly rent: $1395.00; IMRID10726
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
620 Brown Pelican Drive
620 Brown Pelican Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1520 sqft
This lovely, attached, single family home sits on a cul-de-sac in the beautiful gated community of Pelican Bay. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home includes a Florida room, wet bar for entertaining and a 1 car garage.
1 Unit Available
316 Butler Boulevard
316 Butler Boulevard, Daytona Beach, FL
Unit type: Single Family Home; Number of bedrooms: 4; Number of bathrooms: 2; Square footage: 1700; Parking: 2 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $1295.00; IMRID13332
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
119 Sea Duck Drive
119 Sea Duck Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1574 sqft
3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a 2 car garage. Oversized sunken living room with stone fireplace, cozy formal dining area, split bedroom layout. Eat-In galley kitchen with a pass through for that open spacious feeling.
1 Unit Available
507 Phoenix Avenue
507 Phoenix Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
Unit type: Single Family Home; Number of bedrooms: 6; Number of bathrooms: 2; Square footage: 2000; Parking: 1 Car Indoor Garage; Monthly rent: $1495.00; IMRID12266
4 Units Available
Reserve at Ormond
600 Crowne Commerce Ct, Ormond Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1401 sqft
Activities encourage you to do the things you love, all the while living just miles from Daytona Beach. Be close to things that matter; a nature trail, nearby Robert Strickland Park, shopping, dining, and Florida Memorial Hospital.
Town Park
1 Unit Available
4234 Chadsworth Lane
4234 Chadsworth Lane, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1880 sqft
1 Year Lease. Unit is OCCUPIED but, will be available July 15th, 2020. Great convent location in Town Park. Offers a large split family home with all tile floors, two car garage, large screen patio. So close to everything you need. Call us today.
