luxury apartments
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:02 AM
136 Luxury Apartments for rent in Daytona Beach, FL
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
17 Units Available
Andros Isles Luxury Apartments
100 Acklins Cir, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,078
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,286
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,446
1255 sqft
Luxurious touches such as hardwood floors and extra storage in air-conditioned units. Complex boasts a coffee bar, clubhouse, community garden and fire pit. Easy access to I-95 a plus for commuters.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 12:36am
11 Units Available
Coastline Cove
101 Raceway Pointe Dr, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,201
1244 sqft
Located near I-95 and US-92. Designed interiors with up to four bedrooms. Open floor plans, energy-efficient appliances and ample storage. On-site fitness center, pool and sundeck. Near colleges.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
16 Units Available
Fairlawn at Daytona Beach
Integra Shores
100 Integra Shores Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,164
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1205 sqft
You’ve just discovered the comfort and luxurious experience that is Integra Shores Apartments. Find your home that’s a sanctuary, where you can find the relief from your busy day, a place that feels like the getaway you’ve been planning.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 09:49am
32 Units Available
Lake Forest
600 Jimmy Ann Dr, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$815
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,062
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,438
1360 sqft
ELEVATE YOUR STYLE AT LAKE FOREST APARTMENT HOMES\nCome home to Lake Forest Apartment Homes. Our beautiful community is located in Daytona Beach, Florida only minutes from Daytona International Speedway.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
16 Units Available
Sands Parc
100 Sands Parc Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1303 sqft
The Life You’ve Been Waiting For: At Sands Parc, we’ve made it easy for you to love where you live with unparalleled details and amenities that reflect your unique lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 11 at 12:35am
$
13 Units Available
Tomoka Pointe
1317 Tomoka Town Center Dr, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,246
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1255 sqft
Self-Guided & Virtual Tours Now Available! MEET US ONLINE! Our office is temporarily closed out of caution for COVID-19. We are available during our standard business hours to assist you virtually or via phone.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 11 at 12:21am
2 Units Available
Southern Villas
239 Oak Tree Cir, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,247
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Southern Villas Apartments is located in Daytona Beach. Its within a few minutes from the lovely beaches of Florida. The surrounding areas cant be beat for dining experiences, cinema, and attractions of all kinds.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
8 Units Available
East Daytona
The Overlook at Daytona Apartment Homes
100 Seabreeze Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$963
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,067
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,628
1597 sqft
Overlooking the water of the Intracoastal Waterway. Recently renovated to include granite countertops, walk-in closets and modern furnishings such as stainless steel appliances. Private balconies provided. Pool, clubhouse and gym available.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
13 Units Available
Epic
1420 New Bellevue Ave, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,046
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,383
900 sqft
Luxury furnished apartments feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Resort-style grounds offer clubhouse, pool, 24-hour gym, several sports courts and more. Located near Clyde Morris bike path and Daytona Beach shopping and attractions.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated March 14 at 08:32pm
Contact for Availability
Osprey Landings
1756 S Clyde Morris Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$969
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1000 sqft
Find the serene living experience youve been searching for at Osprey Landings Apartments in Daytona Beach, FL.
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
1224 S Peninsula Drive
1224 South Peninsula Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1161 sqft
3 BDR 2 BA Extra Spacious Riverfront Condo with 46 feet of Floor to ceiling windows overlooking the community pool and Intracoastal!River access ramp on site for small boats, kayaks or canoes. Laundry room with storage locker on each floor.
1 of 34
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
3013 N Halifax Avenue
3013 North Halifax Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
816 sqft
Fully furnished, beautifully renovated with high end decor! Granite counter tops, porcelain tile floors and onyx wet bar in this 55+ community. Both bathrooms offer ceiling heaters. Ceiling fans in both bedrooms and living room.
1 of 41
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
235 Coral Reef Way
235 Coral Reef Way, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1558 sqft
Gorgeous villa in Latitude Margaritaville available for 7 months or longer. Fully Furnished/ Turn Key. Just bring your toothbrush. Voted Best 55 + community in the US. Come try paradise living and feel like you are on vacation everyday.
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Pelican Bay
145 N Gull Circle
145 Gull Cir N, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1712 sqft
Amazing property available for long term rental in the beautiful Pelican Bay subdivision. 2 master suites, hot tub and golf course view. Peaceful living at its best! Plenty of storage and closets. RainSoft system in over sized 2 car garage.
1 of 26
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
145 N Halifax Avenue
145 North Halifax Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious and tastefully furnished 1 bedroom condo on the Halifax River available for rent.. Top floor, South unit with views of not only the Ocean and beachside Daytona, this unit also looks out over the bridges of Daytona Beach and downtown Daytona.
1 of 1
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
654 Marina Point Drive
654 Marina Point Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1911 sqft
Private Boat Slip. Million Dollar Views from 5th floor end unit. Rare 3 bedroom open floor plan. ~2,400 sq ft (including outside space). 3 panoramic view outside decks. Newly remodeled. New high-end appliances. Bosch, etc. and wine cooler.
1 of 26
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Grande Champion
101 Kelly Thomas Way
101 Kelly Thomas Way, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1470 sqft
VERY NICE LOCATION , 5 MIN TO THE BEACH , RESTAURANTS , BANKS , EMBRY RIDDLE , DAYTONA STATE COLLAGE , ALMOST NEW UNIT WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOP
1 of 1
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
219 N Halifax Avenue
219 North Halifax Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2012 sqft
Beautiful Newly-Painted Historic Riverfront home - Restored and renovated to recapture the 120 years of charm and detail throughout.
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
281 Tuscany Chase Drive
281 Tuscany Chase Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2430 sqft
1 Year Lease. Newly built home. Open layout plan, large kitchen with granite counter tops and tile floor through out the house. Close to parks, schools, shopping. Must see in person. Call office for more details.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
144 S. Halifax Ave #66
144 South Halifax Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
981 sqft
Location, Location, Location. - Beachside Condo on Halifax in Daytona Beach with an AMAZING riverfront pool. The kitchen includes brand new stainless steel appliances. The spacious living room is light and bright and features tile floors throughout.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Georgetowne
336 Yorktowne Drive
336 Yorktowne Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1548 sqft
336 Yorktowne Drive Available 08/07/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home with Huge Yard! - Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home with Huge Yard! This home features tile floors throughout, fresh paint and a wood burning fireplace.
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Lionspaw
100 Berg Court
100 Berg Court, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2410 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Home in Prestigious LPGA! - Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, with a den in LPGA. This home features a formal living room and dining room. A beautiful kitchen with white cabinets, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar.
1 of 12
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Grande Champion
301 Grande Lake Dr
301 Grande Lake Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1887 sqft
IMPECCABLY MAINTAINED 3/2 HOME ON CORNER LOT IN CHAMPIONS GATE! Spacious interior that captures the open concept living room, dining room and kitchen. Stainless appliances and granite counter tops line the kitchen, with a center island.
1 of 30
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
193 Island Breeze Avenue
193 Island Breeze Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2415 sqft
You will fall in love with the 55+ Latitude community and this fabulously furnished St. Bart Model home.
