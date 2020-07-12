/
Last updated July 12 2020 at 11:20 AM
187 Apartments for rent in East Daytona, Daytona Beach, FL
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
8 Units Available
The Overlook at Daytona Apartment Homes
100 Seabreeze Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$963
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,067
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,628
1597 sqft
Overlooking the water of the Intracoastal Waterway. Recently renovated to include granite countertops, walk-in closets and modern furnishings such as stainless steel appliances. Private balconies provided. Pool, clubhouse and gym available.
Last updated July 12 at 11:16am
1 Unit Available
411 N Wild Olive Avenue
411 North Wild Olive Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
900 sqft
Don't miss this opportunity to have a great residence near the beach. Great apartment in a great building with offstreet parking. Close to many jobs and everything recreational in the area.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
The Secret Garden
910 North Grandview Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Whenever anyone enters the Secret Garden they can't believe that this hideaway is located in the heart of Daytona Beach just a stone's throw from the ocean. Beautiful 3 bedroom/3 bath home.
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
800 N ATLANTIC AVENUE
800 North Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
Studio
$895
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Welcome to this beautiful studio on the Ocean. For rent for a period of 12 months is a condo that has been updated and upgraded. The owners when they upgraded they spared no expense to make it just right.
Last updated July 12 at 10:03am
1 Unit Available
738 N Grandview Ave
738 North Grandview Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
652 sqft
Too many upgrades to list! Fresh paint inside and out! New paver driveway and parking area. Gourmet Kitchen with elegant and modern wood kitchen cabinets with crown molding, granite counter tops, back splash and stainless-steel appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 10:03am
1 Unit Available
736 N Grandview Ave
736 North Grandview Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
One of a kind detached bungalow with a huge, front paver deck is one you won't want to let get away!! This beautifully remodeled 2 Bedroom, 1.
Last updated July 12 at 11:16am
1 Unit Available
513 Butler Boulevard
513 Butler Boulevard, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1149 sqft
AVAILABLE SEP 1st 2020, updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom cottage style home is located in the heart of Daytona Beach. Remodeled and well maintained home features laminate flooring and tile in the wet areas.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
509 Harvey Ave 1
509 Harvey Ave, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$695
600 sqft
509 Harvey Avenue #1 - Property Id: 173248 This property is a two story building and the unit is upstairs also conveniently loacted 2 BLOCKS AWAY FROM THE BEACH. This requires 1st month's rent, last month's rent, security and water deposit.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
144 S. Halifax Ave #66
144 South Halifax Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
981 sqft
Location, Location, Location. - Beachside Condo on Halifax in Daytona Beach with an AMAZING riverfront pool. The kitchen includes brand new stainless steel appliances. The spacious living room is light and bright and features tile floors throughout.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Marina Grande on the Halifax
241 Riverside Dr, Holly Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1600 sqft
Live Grande at Marina Grande on the Halifax.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
231 Riverside Dr. #1809
231 Riverside Dr, Holly Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2291 sqft
3/3 Condo at the MG on the Halifax. - Relax and enjoy the awesome direct south east view from this fully furnished 3 Bedroom 3 Bath condo situated on the 18th floor of one of the most desired condos in the Daytona Beach Area, M.G.
Last updated July 12 at 11:16am
1 Unit Available
102 S Peninsula Drive
102 South Peninsula Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
604 sqft
Fully furnished one bedroom / One bath includes all utilites. Electricity is covered up to $100 per month.
Last updated July 12 at 11:16am
1 Unit Available
145 N Halifax Avenue
145 North Halifax Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious and tastefully furnished 1 bedroom condo on the Halifax River available for rent.. Top floor, South unit with views of not only the Ocean and beachside Daytona, this unit also looks out over the bridges of Daytona Beach and downtown Daytona.
Last updated July 12 at 11:16am
1 Unit Available
219 N Halifax Avenue
219 North Halifax Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2012 sqft
Beautiful Newly-Painted Historic Riverfront home - Restored and renovated to recapture the 120 years of charm and detail throughout.
Last updated July 12 at 11:16am
1 Unit Available
935 N Halifax Avenue
935 North Halifax Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Awesome renovated unit. Stainless appliances. New flooring. Large walk in closet. Let Bayshore WOW you with it's amenities.
Last updated July 12 at 11:16am
1 Unit Available
1825 N Atlantic Avenue
1825 North Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
954 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1825 N Atlantic Avenue in Daytona Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 11:16am
1 Unit Available
384 Euclid Avenue
384 Euclid Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1616 sqft
Beautiful fully furnished vacation home. This home is close to all your need for a winter or summer rental! Must see in person! Cable and wifi included. Sleeps eight
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Marina Grande on the Halifax
231 Riverside Drive, Holly Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2079 sqft
Live Grande at Marina Grande on the Halifax.
Last updated July 12 at 11:16am
1 Unit Available
1429 N Atlantic Avenue
1429 North Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
The unit is on the 4th floor with an elevator provided. Inside the unit is a townhouse floor plan with the two large bedrooms on the second floor. Stairs to the second floor.
Last updated July 12 at 11:16am
1 Unit Available
1433 N Atlantic Avenue
1433 North Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
675 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED -READY Ground Floor condo Beach side condo with a heated ocean view pool. Newly upgraded condo. Looking for a new remodeled condo to spend some vacation time in? Your look is over, this condo has everything new in it.
Last updated July 12 at 03:16am
1 Unit Available
330 North Peninsula Drive
330 North Peninsula Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$700
650 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit type: Apartment; Number of bedrooms: 1; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 650; Parking: 2 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $700.00; IMRID11732
Last updated July 12 at 03:16am
1 Unit Available
313 North Hollywood Avenue
313 North Hollywood Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$750
800 sqft
Unit type: Apartment; Number of bedrooms: 1; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 800; Parking: 1 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $750.00; IMRID16588
Last updated July 12 at 03:16am
1 Unit Available
316 Butler Boulevard
316 Butler Boulevard, Daytona Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1344 sqft
Unit type: Single Family Home; Number of bedrooms: 4; Number of bathrooms: 2; Square footage: 1700; Parking: 2 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $1295.00; IMRID13332
Last updated July 12 at 03:16am
1 Unit Available
308 North Peninsula Drive
308 North Peninsula Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$795
700 sqft
Unit type: Apartment; Number of bedrooms: 1; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 700; Parking: 2 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $795.00; IMRID11132
