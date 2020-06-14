Apartment List
/
FL
/
daytona beach
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:37 AM

114 Apartments for rent in Daytona Beach, FL with garage

Daytona Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
19 Units Available
Sands Parc
100 Sands Parc Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,065
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1303 sqft
The Life You’ve Been Waiting For: At Sands Parc, we’ve made it easy for you to love where you live with unparalleled details and amenities that reflect your unique lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
East Daytona
8 Units Available
The Overlook at Daytona Apartment Homes
100 Seabreeze Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$948
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,002
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Overlooking the water of the Intracoastal Waterway. Recently renovated to include granite countertops, walk-in closets and modern furnishings such as stainless steel appliances. Private balconies provided. Pool, clubhouse and gym available.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
20 Units Available
Andros Isles Luxury Apartments
100 Acklins Cir, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,113
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,418
1255 sqft
Luxurious touches such as hardwood floors and extra storage in air-conditioned units. Complex boasts a coffee bar, clubhouse, community garden and fire pit. Easy access to I-95 a plus for commuters.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Fairlawn at Daytona Beach
18 Units Available
Integra Shores
100 Integra Shores Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,164
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1205 sqft
You’ve just discovered the comfort and luxurious experience that is Integra Shores Apartments. Find your home that’s a sanctuary, where you can find the relief from your busy day, a place that feels like the getaway you’ve been planning.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:21am
$
17 Units Available
Tomoka Pointe
1317 Tomoka Town Center Dr, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,216
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1255 sqft
Self-Guided & Virtual Tours Now Available! MEET US ONLINE! Our office is temporarily closed out of caution for COVID-19. We are available during our standard business hours to assist you virtually or via phone.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
145 N Gull Circle
145 Gull Cir N, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1712 sqft
Amazing property available for long term rental in the beautiful Pelican Bay subdivision. 2 master suites, hot tub and golf course view. Peaceful living at its best! Plenty of storage and closets. RainSoft system in over sized 2 car garage.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
204 Surf Scooter Drive
204 Surf Scooter Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1525 sqft
Updated Photos will follow as soon as the work has been completedThis home is in the process of a renovation to include : All Brand New Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances, Granite, New Kitchen Lighting and New Vinyl Plank Flooring.

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
235 Coral Reef Way
235 Coral Reef Way, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1558 sqft
Gorgeous villa in Latitude Margaritaville available for 7 months or longer. Fully Furnished/ Turn Key. Just bring your toothbrush. Voted Best 55 + community in the US. Come try paradise living and feel like you are on vacation everyday.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1429 N Atlantic Avenue
1429 North Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
The unit is on the 4th floor with an elevator provided. Inside the unit is a townhouse floor plan with the two large bedrooms on the second floor. Stairs to the second floor.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Georgetowne
1 Unit Available
195 Centennial Lane
195 Centennial Lane, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1186 sqft
Very nice split bedroom with 2 masters on each side of house. Nice living and dining areas and spacious kitchen. Large enclosed patio.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
654 Marina Point Drive
654 Marina Point Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1911 sqft
Private Boat Slip. Million Dollar Views from 5th floor end unit. Rare 3 bedroom open floor plan. ~2,400 sq ft (including outside space). 3 panoramic view outside decks. Newly remodeled. New high-end appliances. Bosch, etc. and wine cooler.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
124 Bittern Court
124 Bittern Court, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1350 sqft
Great 2 bed 2 bath 2 car garage home located on a cul-de-sac with 24 hour gate security.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
193 Island Breeze Avenue
193 Island Breeze Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2415 sqft
You will fall in love with the 55+ Latitude community and this fabulously furnished St. Bart Model home.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
144 Huckleberry Branch Court
144 Huckleberry Branch Court, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
3012 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Daytona
1 Unit Available
The Secret Garden
910 North Grandview Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Whenever anyone enters the Secret Garden they can't believe that this hideaway is located in the heart of Daytona Beach just a stone's throw from the ocean. Beautiful 3 bedroom/3 bath home.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Grande Champion
1 Unit Available
106 Phillip Scott
106 Phillip Scott Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1219 sqft
2 Bedroom Townhome - 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome located in the community of Grande Champion in Daytona Beach. Kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Washer and dryer included.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
101 Hade Ct
101 Hade Court, Daytona Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
3202 sqft
Spacious Home in Tuscany Bend - Expansive two-story home featuring 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, and a 3 car garage. Walk-in through the 8' entrance door to view the large open living room.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ortona
1 Unit Available
230 Hartford Avenue
230 Hartford Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1330 sqft
230 Hartford Avenue Available 07/15/20 Cozy 2BD/1BA walking distance from Beach! - This large cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath Beach Side Home located 1 block from the Beach in the beautiful Daytona Beach Fl.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Ortona
1 Unit Available
360 Morningside Ave
360 Morningside Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1377 sqft
BEACHSIDE LIVING JUST GOT BETTER! You will relax and enjoy your days and nights in this cozy 2/1 beachside home that is walking distance to the Famous Daytona Beach.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 10:20pm
Ortona
1 Unit Available
216 Morningside Avenue
216 Morningside Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1600 sqft
Unit type: Single Family Home; Number of bedrooms: 4; Number of bathrooms: 2; Square footage: 1600; Parking: 1 Car Indoor Garage; Monthly rent: $1395.00; IMRID10726

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
142 FRAZAR ROAD
142 Frazar Road, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
660 sqft
1 Bedroom/1 bathroom half duplex! Super cute! A short walk to the beach! Hurry, this unit wont last! Electric/Power is tenants responsibility, Water is an extra $65 a month.

1 of 19

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Ortona Park
1 Unit Available
2727 N. Atlantic Ave #409
2727 North Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
867 sqft
Upgraded Condo on Beachside - This stunning two bedroom, two bath one car garage unit has really nice Ocean Views overlooking the in-ground pool and beautiful common grounds of the Belle Air Condos.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
620 Brown Pelican Drive
620 Brown Pelican Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1520 sqft
This lovely, attached, single family home sits on a cul-de-sac in the beautiful gated community of Pelican Bay. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home includes a Florida room, wet bar for entertaining and a 1 car garage.

1 of 8

Last updated October 3 at 02:22pm
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
119 Sea Duck Drive
119 Sea Duck Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1574 sqft
3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a 2 car garage. Oversized sunken living room with stone fireplace, cozy formal dining area, split bedroom layout. Eat-In galley kitchen with a pass through for that open spacious feeling.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Daytona Beach, FL

Daytona Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Daytona Beach 1 BedroomsDaytona Beach 1 BedroomsDaytona Beach 2 BedroomsDaytona Beach 2 BedroomsDaytona Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDaytona Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDaytona Beach 3 BedroomsDaytona Beach 3 BedroomsDaytona Beach Apartments with BalconyDaytona Beach Apartments with Balcony
Daytona Beach Apartments with GarageDaytona Beach Apartments with GarageDaytona Beach Apartments with GymDaytona Beach Apartments with GymDaytona Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDaytona Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDaytona Beach Apartments with ParkingDaytona Beach Apartments with ParkingDaytona Beach Apartments with PoolDaytona Beach Apartments with Pool
Daytona Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerDaytona Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerDaytona Beach Cheap PlacesDaytona Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsDaytona Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsDaytona Beach Furnished ApartmentsDaytona Beach Furnished ApartmentsDaytona Beach Luxury PlacesDaytona Beach Pet Friendly PlacesDaytona Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FLOrmond Beach, FL
Lake Mary, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

East Daytona

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Worldwide
Orange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus