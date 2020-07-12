134 Apartments for rent in Daytona Beach, FL with parking

The “World’s Most Famous Beach” has been pictured on postcards. For the residents of this Volusia County locale, the beach is their playground and the ocean is their backyard (but with sea turtles instead of swing sets). What tourists travel miles for, residents can enjoy year round! As if you needed more convincing, it’s important to note that while Daytona Beach is a beach town, it’s also a golfer’s town (LPGA headquarters here) and it has even made a few film cameos. Remember Days of Thunder? What’s not to like? See more