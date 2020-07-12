Apartment List
/
FL
/
daytona beach
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:56 PM

134 Apartments for rent in Daytona Beach, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Daytona Beach apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or withi... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
16 Units Available
Sands Parc
100 Sands Parc Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1303 sqft
The Life You’ve Been Waiting For: At Sands Parc, we’ve made it easy for you to love where you live with unparalleled details and amenities that reflect your unique lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
18 Units Available
Andros Isles Luxury Apartments
100 Acklins Cir, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,078
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,286
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1255 sqft
Luxurious touches such as hardwood floors and extra storage in air-conditioned units. Complex boasts a coffee bar, clubhouse, community garden and fire pit. Easy access to I-95 a plus for commuters.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
11 Units Available
Epic
1420 New Bellevue Ave, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,046
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,377
900 sqft
Luxury furnished apartments feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Resort-style grounds offer clubhouse, pool, 24-hour gym, several sports courts and more. Located near Clyde Morris bike path and Daytona Beach shopping and attractions.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
$
12 Units Available
Tomoka Pointe
1317 Tomoka Town Center Dr, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,246
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1255 sqft
Self-Guided & Virtual Tours Now Available! MEET US ONLINE! Our office is temporarily closed out of caution for COVID-19. We are available during our standard business hours to assist you virtually or via phone.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
4 Units Available
Nova Wood Apartments
1220 S Nova Rd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$685
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
864 sqft
Welcome to Nova Wood Apartments, your home for country living combined with city convenience in Daytona Beach, Florida.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
11 Units Available
Coastline Cove
101 Raceway Pointe Dr, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,201
1244 sqft
Located near I-95 and US-92. Designed interiors with up to four bedrooms. Open floor plans, energy-efficient appliances and ample storage. On-site fitness center, pool and sundeck. Near colleges.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
16 Units Available
Fairlawn at Daytona Beach
Integra Shores
100 Integra Shores Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,164
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1205 sqft
You’ve just discovered the comfort and luxurious experience that is Integra Shores Apartments. Find your home that’s a sanctuary, where you can find the relief from your busy day, a place that feels like the getaway you’ve been planning.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
7 Units Available
East Daytona
The Overlook at Daytona Apartment Homes
100 Seabreeze Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$963
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,628
1597 sqft
Overlooking the water of the Intracoastal Waterway. Recently renovated to include granite countertops, walk-in closets and modern furnishings such as stainless steel appliances. Private balconies provided. Pool, clubhouse and gym available.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 09:49am
32 Units Available
Lake Forest
600 Jimmy Ann Dr, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$815
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,062
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,438
1360 sqft
ELEVATE YOUR STYLE AT LAKE FOREST APARTMENT HOMES\nCome home to Lake Forest Apartment Homes. Our beautiful community is located in Daytona Beach, Florida only minutes from Daytona International Speedway.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
2 Units Available
Southern Villas
239 Oak Tree Cir, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,247
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Southern Villas Apartments is located in Daytona Beach. Its within a few minutes from the lovely beaches of Florida. The surrounding areas cant be beat for dining experiences, cinema, and attractions of all kinds.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated March 14 at 08:32pm
Contact for Availability
Osprey Landings
1756 S Clyde Morris Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$969
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1000 sqft
Find the serene living experience youve been searching for at Osprey Landings Apartments in Daytona Beach, FL.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
1 Unit Available
Nova Glen Apartments
1000 S Nova Rd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$720
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Nova Glen Apartments, your home for convenient living at a great location in Daytona Beach, Florida. Our single-story community’s beautifully manicured grounds and relaxing lagoon create the ideal tranquil setting for you to call home.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Georgetowne
336 Yorktowne Drive
336 Yorktowne Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1548 sqft
336 Yorktowne Drive Available 08/07/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home with Huge Yard! - Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home with Huge Yard! This home features tile floors throughout, fresh paint and a wood burning fireplace.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lionspaw
268 Gala Circle
268 Gala Circle, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1605 sqft
3/2 Home located in the prestigious LPGA golf community - Situated in gorgeous LPGA, this 3 Bedroom 2 Bath features ceramic tile throughout. Open kitchen. Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer. Two Car Garage.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Grande Champion
301 Grande Lake Dr
301 Grande Lake Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1887 sqft
IMPECCABLY MAINTAINED 3/2 HOME ON CORNER LOT IN CHAMPIONS GATE! Spacious interior that captures the open concept living room, dining room and kitchen. Stainless appliances and granite counter tops line the kitchen, with a center island.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
102 S Peninsula Drive
102 South Peninsula Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
604 sqft
Fully furnished one bedroom / One bath includes all utilites. Electricity is covered up to $100 per month.

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
235 Coral Reef Way
235 Coral Reef Way, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1558 sqft
Gorgeous villa in Latitude Margaritaville available for 7 months or longer. Fully Furnished/ Turn Key. Just bring your toothbrush. Voted Best 55 + community in the US. Come try paradise living and feel like you are on vacation everyday.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
145 N Halifax Avenue
145 North Halifax Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious and tastefully furnished 1 bedroom condo on the Halifax River available for rent.. Top floor, South unit with views of not only the Ocean and beachside Daytona, this unit also looks out over the bridges of Daytona Beach and downtown Daytona.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Pelican Bay
145 N Gull Circle
145 Gull Cir N, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1712 sqft
Amazing property available for long term rental in the beautiful Pelican Bay subdivision. 2 master suites, hot tub and golf course view. Peaceful living at its best! Plenty of storage and closets. RainSoft system in over sized 2 car garage.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
East Daytona
411 N Wild Olive Avenue
411 North Wild Olive Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
900 sqft
Don't miss this opportunity to have a great residence near the beach. Great apartment in a great building with offstreet parking. Close to many jobs and everything recreational in the area.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
1224 S Peninsula Drive
1224 South Peninsula Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1161 sqft
3 BDR 2 BA Extra Spacious Riverfront Condo with 46 feet of Floor to ceiling windows overlooking the community pool and Intracoastal!River access ramp on site for small boats, kayaks or canoes. Laundry room with storage locker on each floor.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
1366 Verona Street
1366 Verona Street, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1407 sqft
Completely upgraded turn key ready home. The owner spared no expense in remolding this home. Kitchen has Granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Tile throughout the main living areas with carpet in the bedrooms.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
935 N Halifax Avenue
935 North Halifax Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Awesome renovated unit. Stainless appliances. New flooring. Large walk in closet. Let Bayshore WOW you with it's amenities.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Grande Champion
101 Kelly Thomas Way
101 Kelly Thomas Way, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1470 sqft
VERY NICE LOCATION , 5 MIN TO THE BEACH , RESTAURANTS , BANKS , EMBRY RIDDLE , DAYTONA STATE COLLAGE , ALMOST NEW UNIT WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOP
City Guide for Daytona Beach, FL

The “World’s Most Famous Beach” has been pictured on postcards. For the residents of this Volusia County locale, the beach is their playground and the ocean is their backyard (but with sea turtles instead of swing sets). What tourists travel miles for, residents can enjoy year round! As if you needed more convincing, it’s important to note that while Daytona Beach is a beach town, it’s also a golfer’s town (LPGA headquarters here) and it has even made a few film cameos. Remember Days of Thunder? What’s not to like? See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Daytona Beach, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Daytona Beach apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Daytona Beach 1 BedroomsDaytona Beach 1 BedroomsDaytona Beach 2 BedroomsDaytona Beach 2 BedroomsDaytona Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDaytona Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDaytona Beach 3 BedroomsDaytona Beach 3 BedroomsDaytona Beach Apartments with BalconyDaytona Beach Apartments with Balcony
Daytona Beach Apartments with GarageDaytona Beach Apartments with GarageDaytona Beach Apartments with GymDaytona Beach Apartments with GymDaytona Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDaytona Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDaytona Beach Apartments with ParkingDaytona Beach Apartments with ParkingDaytona Beach Apartments with PoolDaytona Beach Apartments with Pool
Daytona Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerDaytona Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerDaytona Beach Cheap PlacesDaytona Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsDaytona Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsDaytona Beach Furnished ApartmentsDaytona Beach Furnished ApartmentsDaytona Beach Luxury PlacesDaytona Beach Pet Friendly PlacesDaytona Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FLOrmond Beach, FL
Lake Mary, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

East Daytona

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Worldwide
Orange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus