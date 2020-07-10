/
apartments with washer dryer
96 Apartments for rent in Daytona Beach, FL with washer-dryer
16 Units Available
Fairlawn at Daytona Beach
Integra Shores
100 Integra Shores Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,164
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1205 sqft
You’ve just discovered the comfort and luxurious experience that is Integra Shores Apartments. Find your home that’s a sanctuary, where you can find the relief from your busy day, a place that feels like the getaway you’ve been planning.
8 Units Available
East Daytona
The Overlook at Daytona Apartment Homes
100 Seabreeze Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$963
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,067
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,628
1597 sqft
Overlooking the water of the Intracoastal Waterway. Recently renovated to include granite countertops, walk-in closets and modern furnishings such as stainless steel appliances. Private balconies provided. Pool, clubhouse and gym available.
32 Units Available
Lake Forest
600 Jimmy Ann Dr, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$815
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,062
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,438
1360 sqft
ELEVATE YOUR STYLE AT LAKE FOREST APARTMENT HOMES\nCome home to Lake Forest Apartment Homes. Our beautiful community is located in Daytona Beach, Florida only minutes from Daytona International Speedway.
17 Units Available
Andros Isles Luxury Apartments
100 Acklins Cir, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,078
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,286
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,446
1255 sqft
Luxurious touches such as hardwood floors and extra storage in air-conditioned units. Complex boasts a coffee bar, clubhouse, community garden and fire pit. Easy access to I-95 a plus for commuters.
17 Units Available
Sands Parc
100 Sands Parc Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1303 sqft
The Life You’ve Been Waiting For: At Sands Parc, we’ve made it easy for you to love where you live with unparalleled details and amenities that reflect your unique lifestyle.
13 Units Available
Epic
1420 New Bellevue Ave, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,046
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,383
900 sqft
Luxury furnished apartments feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Resort-style grounds offer clubhouse, pool, 24-hour gym, several sports courts and more. Located near Clyde Morris bike path and Daytona Beach shopping and attractions.
13 Units Available
Tomoka Pointe
1317 Tomoka Town Center Dr, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,246
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1255 sqft
Self-Guided & Virtual Tours Now Available! MEET US ONLINE! Our office is temporarily closed out of caution for COVID-19. We are available during our standard business hours to assist you virtually or via phone.
10 Units Available
Coastline Cove
101 Raceway Pointe Dr, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,201
1244 sqft
Located near I-95 and US-92. Designed interiors with up to four bedrooms. Open floor plans, energy-efficient appliances and ample storage. On-site fitness center, pool and sundeck. Near colleges.
1 Unit Available
235 Coral Reef Way
235 Coral Reef Way, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1558 sqft
Gorgeous villa in Latitude Margaritaville available for 7 months or longer. Fully Furnished/ Turn Key. Just bring your toothbrush. Voted Best 55 + community in the US. Come try paradise living and feel like you are on vacation everyday.
1 Unit Available
219 N Halifax Avenue
219 North Halifax Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2012 sqft
Beautiful Newly-Painted Historic Riverfront home - Restored and renovated to recapture the 120 years of charm and detail throughout.
1 Unit Available
Pelican Bay
145 N Gull Circle
145 Gull Cir N, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1712 sqft
Amazing property available for long term rental in the beautiful Pelican Bay subdivision. 2 master suites, hot tub and golf course view. Peaceful living at its best! Plenty of storage and closets. RainSoft system in over sized 2 car garage.
1 Unit Available
145 N Halifax Avenue
145 North Halifax Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious and tastefully furnished 1 bedroom condo on the Halifax River available for rent.. Top floor, South unit with views of not only the Ocean and beachside Daytona, this unit also looks out over the bridges of Daytona Beach and downtown Daytona.
1 Unit Available
Grande Champion
101 Kelly Thomas Way
101 Kelly Thomas Way, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1470 sqft
VERY NICE LOCATION , 5 MIN TO THE BEACH , RESTAURANTS , BANKS , EMBRY RIDDLE , DAYTONA STATE COLLAGE , ALMOST NEW UNIT WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOP
1 Unit Available
Country Club Harbor
1401 S Palmetto Avenue
1401 South Palmetto Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice studio apartment with in-unit laundry. Water, basic cable and internet included. Located at The Preserve at River's Edge complex, it offers 24-hour security, community pool, hot tub, community room and exercise room.
1 Unit Available
193 Island Breeze Avenue
193 Island Breeze Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2415 sqft
You will fall in love with the 55+ Latitude community and this fabulously furnished St. Bart Model home.
1 Unit Available
384 Euclid Avenue
384 Euclid Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1616 sqft
Beautiful fully furnished vacation home. This home is close to all your need for a winter or summer rental! Must see in person! Cable and wifi included. Sleeps eight
1 Unit Available
East Daytona
The Secret Garden
910 North Grandview Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Whenever anyone enters the Secret Garden they can't believe that this hideaway is located in the heart of Daytona Beach just a stone's throw from the ocean. Beautiful 3 bedroom/3 bath home.
1 Unit Available
Grande Champion
123 Langston Drive
123 Langston Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1418 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY TOWN HOME END UNIT. 3 BEDROOMS, 2 1/2 BATHS, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS IN KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS. ALL TILE ON THE MAIN FLOOR, LANAI OFF LIVING ROOM, UPSTAIRS HAS STACKABLE WASHER AND DRYER, BALCONY OFF MASTER BEDROOM.
1 Unit Available
1429 N Atlantic Avenue
1429 North Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
The unit is on the 4th floor with an elevator provided. Inside the unit is a townhouse floor plan with the two large bedrooms on the second floor. Stairs to the second floor.
1 Unit Available
Pelican Bay
137 Golden Eye Drive
137 Golden Eye Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1376 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED ready for you to come visit sunny Daytona Beach for 3 months. or more. Located in Pelican Bay Country Club that offers 24 hour security. Walk to the Club House for lunch or dinner or to play golf.
1 Unit Available
Pelican Bay
124 Laughing Gull Court
124 Laughing Gull Court, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1279 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the tropical atmosphere that Beautiful Pelican Bay offers from this 2 bedroom, 2 bath town home with den and enclosed Florida room.
1 Unit Available
3000 N Atlantic Avenue
3000 North Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
3423 sqft
Direct Oceanfront. One unit per floor. Breathtaking views from every room. This unit has 3,460 of living sq feet and offers 3 bedrooms 3.5 baths. This condo unit is ideal for those who appreciate exclusive living.
1 Unit Available
Pelican Bay
620 Brown Pelican Drive
620 Brown Pelican Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1520 sqft
This lovely, attached, single family home sits on a cul-de-sac in the beautiful gated community of Pelican Bay. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home includes a Florida room, wet bar for entertaining and a 1 car garage.
1 Unit Available
Pelican Bay
119 Sea Duck Drive
119 Sea Duck Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1574 sqft
3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a 2 car garage. Oversized sunken living room with stone fireplace, cozy formal dining area, split bedroom layout. Eat-In galley kitchen with a pass through for that open spacious feeling.
