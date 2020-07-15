All apartments in Daytona Beach
Find more places like Nova Glen Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Daytona Beach, FL
/
Nova Glen Apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:02 AM

Nova Glen Apartments

1000 S Nova Rd · (386) 223-0827
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Daytona Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1000 S Nova Rd, Daytona Beach, FL 32114

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1206 · Avail. now

$720

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 576 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Nova Glen Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
extra storage
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
e-payments
online portal
Welcome to Nova Glen Apartments, your home for convenient living at a great location in Daytona Beach, Florida. Our single-story community’s beautifully manicured grounds and relaxing lagoon create the ideal tranquil setting for you to call home.Choose your perfect fit from our variety of studio, one and two-bedroom apartment homes. All Nova Glen homes are pet-friendly with private entrances, fenced-in patios and extra attic storage space. Select units feature washer and dryer connections for your convenience. Step outside your home to enjoy our fantastic community amenities including on-site laundry facilities, picnic areas and ample green space!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Nova Glen Apartments have any available units?
Nova Glen Apartments has a unit available for $720 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Nova Glen Apartments have?
Some of Nova Glen Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Nova Glen Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Nova Glen Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Nova Glen Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Nova Glen Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Nova Glen Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Nova Glen Apartments offers parking.
Does Nova Glen Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Nova Glen Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Nova Glen Apartments have a pool?
No, Nova Glen Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Nova Glen Apartments have accessible units?
No, Nova Glen Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Nova Glen Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Nova Glen Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Nova Glen Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, Nova Glen Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in Nova Glen Apartments?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Epic
1420 New Bellevue Ave
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
Lake Forest
600 Jimmy Ann Dr
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
Icon One Daytona
1820 Legends Ln
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
Sands Parc
100 Sands Parc Blvd
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
Coastline Cove
101 Raceway Pointe Dr
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
Southern Villas
239 Oak Tree Cir
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
Andros Isles Luxury Apartments
100 Acklins Cir
Daytona Beach, FL 32119
Integra Shores
100 Integra Shores Drive
Daytona Beach, FL 32117

Similar Pages

Daytona Beach 1 BedroomsDaytona Beach 2 Bedrooms
Daytona Beach Apartments with ParkingDaytona Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Daytona Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FLOrmond Beach, FL
Lake Mary, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

East Daytona

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Worldwide
Orange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity