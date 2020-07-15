Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup hardwood floors extra storage Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge on-site laundry parking bbq/grill e-payments online portal

Welcome to Nova Glen Apartments, your home for convenient living at a great location in Daytona Beach, Florida. Our single-story community’s beautifully manicured grounds and relaxing lagoon create the ideal tranquil setting for you to call home.Choose your perfect fit from our variety of studio, one and two-bedroom apartment homes. All Nova Glen homes are pet-friendly with private entrances, fenced-in patios and extra attic storage space. Select units feature washer and dryer connections for your convenience. Step outside your home to enjoy our fantastic community amenities including on-site laundry facilities, picnic areas and ample green space!